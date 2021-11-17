Top five playmaking games of Nikola Jokic's career so far for the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic, a.k.a. "The Joker," is not your average big man. His playmaking ability sets him apart and makes him a tremendous asset on the floor. He averaged 26.4 points (career high), 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists (career high) per game on his way to being named the NBA's MVP last season.

Jokic's height and passing ability make him trouble for opponents. In his seventh season, he already ranks in the top 15 in assists among centers, with 2,779 assists so far.

Here's a look at the games with his highest assist totals.

No. 5: Denver vs. Toronto Raptors – 15 assists

On Dec. 3, 2018, Jokic tallied his fifth-highest assist total in a single game to power Denver to a 106-103 win at the Toronto Raptors. Jokic led the way with a triple-double: 23 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists. That season, he had 12 triple-doubles.

* through Feb. 11, 2020 Highest assist percentage in a season by a player with a listed height of 7'0" or taller (min. 1,500 minutes):1️⃣ 37.0 - Nikola Jokic, 2018-192️⃣ 34.8 - Jokic, 2019-20*3️⃣ 29.6 - Jokic, 2017-184️⃣ 28.8 - Jokic, 2016-175️⃣ 28.7 - Vlade Divac, 2003-04* through Feb. 11, 2020 https://t.co/5WlkODygfl

Jokic played only 35 minutes and had a field-goal percentage of 61.5.

No. 4: Utah Jazz vs. Denver – 16 assists

The Nuggets started the season 7-1 before hosting the Utah Jazz on Nov, 3, 2018. The matchup turned out to be a low-scoring game for Jokic, with only seven points on 33.3% shooting. However, he contributed in other areas, recording 10 rebounds and 16 assists, not letting his poor shooting affect the rest of his involvement.

Jokic played 28 minutes, and the Nuggets won the game by a convincing margin of 15 points, 88-103. He showed what it means to be a team player, contributing where he could to help the team win.

