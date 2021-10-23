3 best point guards aged 25 or under right now in NBA's Eastern Conference

The youngsters in the NBA are taking over, showing the veterans that the league is in good hands when they leave. Many players failed to make an impact in their early years, but few have defied the odds and shown the world a glimpse of the greatness in store.

Every year, a plethora of young talents make their way into the league through the NBA draft. However, only a few truly set themselves apart with scintillating performances night after night. Derrick Rose is an example of a young point guard that was completely dominant in his era. To date, he holds the league record as the youngest player to win an MVP award.

Who are the three best point guards aged 25 or under right now in the NBA's Eastern Conference?

There are several point guards aged 25 or under in the NBA's Eastern Conference, but the three featured on this list ave stood out the most. They have been consistent with their performances and given their teams the best shot at winning.

Lonzo Ball was not at his best in the 2020-21 NBA season when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans. However, he could have a breakout season with the Chicago Bulls as he currently plays in a more comfortable position and has elite-level talents around him.

With that being said, here are the three best point guards aged 25 or under in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

#3 LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball is growing into a freakishly great passer, and he does it with so much finesse. LaMelo still a long way from taking us back to the showtime Magic Johnson days, though. He has shown the NBA community how effective he is with the ball in his hands, either as a passer or a scorer.

Ball put on a show in the Charlotte Hornets' season opener, registering 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead his team to a narrow 123-122 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Although Miles Bridges was the star man in their second game in the 2021-22 NBA campaign, Ball added 17 points, three rebounds, six assists, and five steals.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral LaMelo Ball tonight:17 Points

6 Assists

3 Rebounds

5 Steals

66% FGOnly 28 Minutes. LaMelo Ball tonight:17 Points

6 Assists

3 Rebounds

5 Steals

66% FGOnly 28 Minutes. https://t.co/r4ZqoqZ6r8

It is incredible to imagine what Ball could achieve if he continues to improve his game. The 20-year-old won the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year award and has continued his sophomore year with increased intensity and hunger.

#2 Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers

The saga surrounding Ben Simmons gets messier with each passing day, which creates a lot of uncertainties as he is yet to feature in the 2021-22 NBA season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, he told the entire Philadelphia 76ers team that he's not mentally ready to get back on the court.

Regardless of the unpleasant situation surrounding the three-time All-Star, he remains one of the best point guards in the NBA. As with every player, he needs to improve in some areas, especially in shooting the ball.

Simmons' outright fright to attempt a shot during the playoffs played a significant role in costing the Sixers their spot in the conference finals. But he remains an elite-level defender and passer. He was in the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award conversation, and that's a significant achievement for an award that naturally favors rim protectors.

#1 Trae Young

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks

Since his rookie season, Trae Young has been an adept floor general, orchestrating the attack for the Atlanta Hawks. He is, by far, the best point guard in the NBA Eastern Conference under the age of 25.

Also Read

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT “We were in the Eastern Conference Finals for a reason … and it’s up to us to go out and prove it again.” @TheTraeYoung and the Hawks are ready to keep proving doubters wrong “We were in the Eastern Conference Finals for a reason … and it’s up to us to go out and prove it again.”@TheTraeYoung and the Hawks are ready to keep proving doubters wrong https://t.co/BqmGon5ybb

Although he is loved by many for his incredible floaters and ridiculously deep three-pointers, he has made some enemies during his trip to Madison Square Garden. He led the Hawks to a first-round victory against the New York Knicks in the 2021 NBA playoffs in the cockiest way possible. To start the 2021-22 season, Young has led the Hawks to a victory with 19 points and 14 assists.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar