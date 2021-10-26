3 best point guards aged 30 or over right now in the NBA's Western Conference

Point guards in the NBA assume the number 1 position on the court and are usually the offensive anchors on a team. The main job of a point guard is to facilitate scoring opportunities for the team. They are expected to control the ball in games, managing the pace of the game and distributing the ball while in possession.

The NBA has been the host to many world-class point guards. Jason Kidd, Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson are notable names on a long list of guards with stellar NBA careers. The position seems to be on the rise, with exciting talents popping up every season at the position in the NBA.

Unlike other positions in basketball, point guards are usually specialists on the court, saddled with playmaking affairs on the court. However, recent times have seen changes to the technicality of the position, and the rise of the shooting point guard, capable of scoring points and dictating the games.

Let’s take a look at the best point guards, aged 30+ in the NBA Western Conference.

The top three point guards in the NBA's Western Conference, aged 30+

#3 Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers signals a play as he brings the ball up court during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on October 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

L.A. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has had his fair share of critics throughout his career. The adversity from his patchy start with his new team after a strenuous offseason of negotiations should be nothing surprising for the guard. The player backed himself to deliver after underperforming yet again in his and the Lakers’ second game of the season against the Phoenix Suns.

The 32-years old has had a wonderful career in the league, being one of a select few players to have achieved a triple-double in consecutive seasons. However, he has also faced tough times, last season a most recent indication. The player saw a slow start in his final year with the Washington Wizards, where he struggled with injury, hitting his lowest career point since his early NBA days. This resulted in questions being asked about his age and his tendency to stay at the top of the game.

But the nine-time All-Star surged out in the second half of the season to answer critics, recovering his best form to lead the league in assists. He displayed his enduring class as he led the Wizards' charge in the playoffs, averaging 23.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 36 matches from March to the close of the league year. The NBA star ended the season with another triple-double (22.2 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 11.7 apg and 1.4 steals), boasting a 43.9 field goal percentage to go along.

#2 Damian Lillard

Damian Jones #15 of the Sacramento Kings defends as Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots a three point basket during the second quarter at Moda Center on October 20, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.

Damian Lillard comes second on our list of the point guards, and it should be of no surprise that “Dame Time” appears in second place on our list. Given the nickname for his ability to deliver in clutch moments, Lillard has no doubt been one of the best point guards not only in the Western Conference but in the whole of the NBA.

The NBA had ranked him as the number one player for shooting efficiency amongst people with over 75 field-goal attempts in the last five minutes of a game. The point differential is just five points on that list. He has also proven himself to be one of the best shooting point guards in these so-called “clutch moments”. He possesses one of the best three-point shooting percentages amongst NBA players, having recorded 39.1% of his attempted three-point attempts in those moments.

Despite turning 31, Lillard has continued to show no sign of slowing down, averaging 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game last season, his scoring placing him amongst the top 5 in the league. But for all his elite class and self-confidence, Dame is yet to taste championship success.

#1 Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the LA Clippers during the second quarter at Chase Center on October 21, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Steph Curry is the best point guard in the Western Conference, and arguably in the NBA, ensuring his position at the top since his mid-twenties. Few players can be said to have influenced the NBA like Curry. He is largely credited with changing interpretation of the point guard role and the offensive structure of the game.

Curry is a prime example of a modern-day shooting point guard and has shown remarkable skill and charisma in his storied career. His influence and impact on the game has certified his stance as a future Hall of Famer, and he continues to grow his game despite his advancement in age.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife STEPH CURRY 👏

Averaging 9 REBOUNDS after 3 games: 31 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 2.3 STL Joined the 5,000 AST Club 128 straight games with a 3PT (2nd longest streak in NBA history)And the Warriors are 3-0 for the first time since 2015/16 STEPH CURRY 👏

Averaging 9 REBOUNDS after 3 games: 31 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 2.3 STL Joined the 5,000 AST Club 128 straight games with a 3PT (2nd longest streak in NBA history)And the Warriors are 3-0 for the first time since 2015/16 https://t.co/Pfe69yAjns

The Baby-Faced Assassin bagged his second NBA scoring champion award, despite starting the season badly. He finished atop the league with a career-high 32 points, whilst providing 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Curry recorded an outstanding 42.1% of his shots from beyond the arc, further establishing his position as the greatest shooter of all time.

Overcoming his bad start to the season, the two-time NBA MVP averaged 36.9 points per game-night in his final 24 appearances of the season. As the Golden State faltered in their run to the playoffs, Curry was unable to inspire a turnaround. However, with teammates Klay Thompson and James Wiseman all returning to the Warriors' roster this season to lighten up the load that was many times put on Curry’s shoulders. The three-time NBA champion and the lads can hope for a different end to their season.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar