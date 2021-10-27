3 best power forwards aged 30 or over right now in the NBA's Eastern Conference

Power forwards in the NBA do not have long careers like the guards because of how much contact they get while executing their roles. However, few continue to grind it out on the court and deliver performances that will help their team win.

With NBA teams prioritizing three-point shooting, power forwards have proceeded to incorporate it into their game, even though they are not the most reliable. Unfortunately, some of the others who are not good floor spacers have been relegated to the bench or sometimes used in the center role.

Who are the best power forwards aged 30 or above in the NBA's Eastern Conference?

PJ Tucker's offensive deficiencies kept him out of the top three, but he is worthy of an honorable mention. His defense made the difference in the Milwaukee Bucks' semi-finals matchup against the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Tucker was tasked with defending Kevin Durant, and he did an amazing job of disrupting KD's rhythm even though the box score will not show that, given how efficient Durant is.

That said, here are the three best power forwards in the NBA's Eastern Conference aged 30 or above.

#3 Kevin Love

Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love has been on a decline in recent years and has not played at the level we know him for. However, he remains one of the elite veterans who can impact a basketball game.

Love was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies but was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves shortly after. He made an impact in his rookie season and almost averaged a double-double in points and rebounds despite starting only 37 games.

The 2011 NBA rebounding champion was recruited by LeBron James to join the Cleveland Cavaliers and he helped them win the 2016 NBA title. Unfortunately, he has not continued his domination since LBJ's departure in 2018. He had to completely change his game while playing with James, and he's having a hard time functioning without him.

Nonetheless, Love is an elite talent and will be a significant contributor to any team. He is not a good fit with the new Cavs team, but his salary has made it difficult for him to be used in a trade deal.

#2 Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin #2 of the Brooklyn Nets

Blake Griffin came into the NBA with a bang. He was selected by the LA Clippers with the first overall pick in the 2009 draft but missed the entire first season due to a knee injury.

However, he won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2011, also winning the slam dunk contest. Blake was sensational that year, averaging 22.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport KD lob to Blake Griffin 🔨 KD lob to Blake Griffin 🔨 https://t.co/59M6KxwCMK

After making five consecutive NBA All-Star appearances, injury struck again in the 2015-16 season, and he featured in only 35 games. But since he suffered another knee injury in the 2019-20 season, he has not been the same guy that could jump over cars.

Griffin, however, is gradually turning things around in his time with the Brooklyn Nets. The ferocity is not quite at the same level, but the 32-year-old is still a significant player on the Nets' All-Star roster.

#1 Markieff Morris

Markieff Morris #8 of the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat acquired Markieff Morris in the 2021 NBA offseason because of what he brings to the table. While using elite to classify Morris on the defensive end will be a stretch, he is not a mediocre defender either.

Morris' three-point shooting and championship experience also played a key role in the acquisition. He was a contributor to the LA Lakers team that won the NBA championship in 2020.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Versatility is also a big part of Keef's contributions to the Heat, as he can fill in at the 5 if the team needs to play small ball. So far for the Heat, he is averaging nine points and 2.7 rebounds in three appearances off the bench.

Edited by Rohit Mishra