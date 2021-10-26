3 best power forwards aged 30 or over right now in the NBA's Western Conference

The power forward position in the NBA has gone through radical changes since its inception.

Stars like Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Garnett, all-time great NBA power forwards, are known for redefining the way the position is interpreted in games. Their shooting and all-round offensive skills, in addition to their playmaking, meant power forwards evolved from a muscular on-court bully to an all-round pacesetter.

Power forwards in the modern game are usually set up to take a free role on the court, impacting the game from the back to the front. They usually possess top-notch passing, rebounding, rim protection and shooting skills to boot.

Tim Duncan is widely believed to be the best power forward to ever play in the NBA. The likes of Dennis Rodman and Karl Malone also make the list. Though they were great players, present-day power forwards are built differently. On that note, here's a look at the top three power forwards over 30 in the Western Conference.

#3 Marcus Morris

Marcus Morris Sr. (#8) of the LA Clippers

Marcus Morris has built a legacy for himself since being selected in the first round of the 2011 draft pick. The LA Clippers power forward has transcended into one of the best power forwards of his generation.

Despite turning 32 in September, he continues to perform beyond expectations - when healthy - for the Clippers. The Clippers, of course, finished as the best shooting team in the league last season, and Morris played a key role in that. They finished with the highest three-point percentage in the league at 41.1%. Morris was one of two players who finished in the top ten in the league for three-point shooting.

He was also one of the best field shooters in the league, posting a remarkable 47.3% field goal percentage in the previous season. Although he has had his fair share of injury troubles, if he can stay fit, he will be vital to the Clippers' 2021-22 NBA campaign.

#2 Draymond Green

Draymond Green (#23) of the Golden State Warrior

Draymond Green wasn't always a power forward, and it was rumored that he didn't want to play the position at first. But an injury to former Golden State Warriors player Andrew Bogut saw him forced into the position. Since then, the 31-year-old has blossomed into one of the best in the position, staking a claim for his inclusion in an all-time list.

NBA @NBA A scoring breakdown for Draymond Green as he becomes Marvel's first #ArenaOfHeroes champion with a game-high 48 Hero Points! A scoring breakdown for Draymond Green as he becomes Marvel's first #ArenaOfHeroes champion with a game-high 48 Hero Points! https://t.co/Ib5OJYUlUb

Green has been the defensive embodiment of the Golden State Warriors since their period of dominance in the late 2010s. He has helped shore up their defense on the way to three championship titles in five years, and continues to star for the Warriors.

Green has also evolved into one of the greatest playmaking power forwards in the NBA. In his best passing season ever, Green set a career-high record for assists in a single game, registering 19 assists in two games last season.

Moreover, his 5.3 assists last season was the highest for a power forward, breaking Chris Webber's previous record of 4.4. Green is fourth on the NBA's all-time list of assists by power forwards, ranking behind Karl Malone, Kevin Garnett and Charles Barkley. Although his shooting doesn't rank among the best in the league, Green possesses good three-point shooting.

#1 Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony (#7) of the LA Lakers

The 37-year-old veteran rounds up our list of top power forwards over 30 in the NBA's Western Conference right now. The LA Lakers power forward has come back from a tough period where he spent more than a year out of the game after being waived by the Houston Rockets.

However, after a period in limbo, Carmelo Anthony was picked by the Portland Trail Blazers, where he revived his career. Anthony was traded to the LA Lakers on a one-year contract at the end of the season after he spent two campaigns with the Blazers.

Since reuniting with his childhood friend LeBron James, Anthony has been on a high-end journey. That continued with him scoring the winning points in the Lakers' first victory of the 2021-22 NBA season against the Memphis Grizzlies, breaking a record in the process.

He possesses one of the best three-point shots in the game, scoring back-to-back three-pointers in 48 seconds as the Lakers chased the game in the second half. Anthony ended the game with 28 points despite coming off the bench.

He finished with 6 for 8 from the three-point range, with a 75% accuracy, surpassing Moses Malone for ninth in the NBA's all-time time. His rebounding continues to be better than most, which is why the veteran is at the top of our list.

