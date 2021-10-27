3 best shooting guards aged 30 or over right now in the NBA's Eastern Conference

Shooters in the NBA are highly sought-after, seeing how the league has graduated into a shooter-dominant game. Having veterans that can shoot the ball is a huge plus for any team, as not only their skill will come into play but also their experience and ability to make better shot choices.

The era of positionless basketball has made it difficult to ascertain a player's natural position. However, few have remained true to their traditional positions while improving their game to stay competitive.

The NBA Eastern Conference: Best shooting guards over 30

There are not many veteran shooting guards in the NBA's Eastern Conference, but the few available are extraordinary. They have mastered the art of shooting and play crucial roles in their teams' success.

That said, here are the three best shooting guards aged 30 or above in the Eastern Conference.

#3 Seth Curry

Seth Curry #31 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Seth Curry has had a difficult run in the NBA but has fought through adversity to get to this point. He was undrafted in the 2013 NBA draft and had to play with several D-League affiliates.

After several years of playing in the D-League for different teams, he was signed by the Sacramento Kings because of his stellar shooting, and he did not disappoint. He shot 45% from beyond the arc even though he was coming from the bench.

Despite a rocky start, Seth has solidified himself as a starter in the NBA. He is in his second season with the Philadelphia 76ers and is shooting an incredible 61.9% from three-point land on 5.3% per game.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Seth Curry just dropped 23 points in the first quarterMan hit 6 threes 😳 Seth Curry just dropped 23 points in the first quarterMan hit 6 threes 😳 https://t.co/UWGCIBu2z3

Seth has never shot below 45% from the perimeter since he got picked up by the Kings in 2015. If he continues shooting at such an efficient rate, he could finish the season as the leader in the three-point field goal percentage.

#2 Joe Harris

Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris started his NBA career as a shooting guard after he was selected with the third pick in the second round of the 2014 draft. But because of the lineup and his ability to execute catch-and-shoot three-pointers, he played the last two seasons as a swingman.

Talkin’ Nets @talkin_nets Joey Buckets, the one Nets fans love Joey Buckets, the one Nets fans love https://t.co/CLFdYBX8ag

Harris has led the NBA in three-point shooting twice, averaging over 47% on both occasions while making at least five attempts per game. Given the quality of players on the Brooklyn Nets' roster, his job has been made a lot easier.

Harris' start to the 2021-22 NBA season has been slow, as the 30-year-old is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc on 7.3 attempts. However, there is still a lot of basketball to be played in the season, and he can heat up at any time.

#1 James Harden

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden, since joining the Nets, has chosen to play in the point guard position and Kyrie Irving willingly agreed. But he is on this list because he is naturally a shooting guard, one with great handling and court vision.

The 2017-18 NBA MVP has been a sensation for most of his career. He played as a rotation player for the first three years in the league, winning the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2012. However, he is currently one of the biggest players in the NBA, and his move to the Nets midway through the 2020-21 season created a superteam.

When it comes to three-point shooting, only Harden has come close to posting ridiculous numbers like Stephen Curry. He has three scoring titles to his name, all of which he won while averaging 30+ points per game.

The Brooklyn Nets are undoubtedly missing Irving, putting more workload on the other members of the big three. Kevin Durant is riding the wave and putting together dazzling performances, but Harden seems to be struggling.

The Beard started his first two games of the 2021-22 NBA season, scoring 20 points each, but his performances have continued to dip. He can turn on the jets at any time, and he remains the Nets' key distributor.

