3 best small forwards aged 25 or under right now in NBA's Eastern Conference

Every player in the NBA is important, no matter which position they play in. But given how the league has evolved into a shooter's game, teams treasure swingmen who can protect the perimeter and also convert on the other end of the court from beyond the arc.

While most players can get away with not being productive on both ends of the court, a small forward might not get that kind of privilege. They need to be decent catch-and-shoot players and also disruptive defenders. The small forward's versatility is his greatest strength and to see youngsters excel in that position is doubly commendable.

Who are the three best small forwards aged 25 or under in the NBA's Eastern Conference?

The Eastern Conference has plenty of exciting prospects in the small forward position that could be game-changers in the 2021-22 NBA season. Perhaps the most prolific that did not make the top three is Cam Reddish, mainly because his sophomore season was riddled with injuries, and we have not seen him at his best. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old is a great defender and is often likened to Paul George on how efficient he can be in scoring the basket.

On that note, here are the three best small forwards aged 25 or under in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

#3 Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Charlotte Hornets

Kelly Oubre Jr. was signed by the Charlotte Hornets in 2021 NBA free agency and is off to a flying start after what seemed like a tentative run with the Golden State Warriors. The 25-year-old did not entirely have an exciting run with the Warriors as he described it as being "put in a box" but he successfully averaged 15.4 points and six rebounds.

Oubre's start to the new season has been impressive, averaging 19.5 points in two games. He is a top scorer, as seen in his 2019-20 run with the Phoenix Suns, where he registered over 1,000 points that season.

#2 OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors

Since Kawhi Leonard's departure in 2019 after winning the NBA championship for the Toronto Raptors, OG Anunoby has been promoted to the starting lineup. Although Pascal Siakam is the poster boy for the Raptors, Anunoby has been a consistent producer for the Raptors.

NBA @NBA 🗣 "BEAST MODE!"OG Anunoby throws it down in traffic on NBA LP! 🗣 "BEAST MODE!"OG Anunoby throws it down in traffic on NBA LP! https://t.co/jn0mUItaY7

In the 2021-22 NBA season, Anunoby is their second-best scorer for the Raptors after three games. His improved contribution at the offensive end will play a key role in the Raptors' success this season.

While he registers decent numbers offensively, he is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA and is only 24. The 2017 23rd overall pick still has several years to improve on both ends of the court, and he could develop into an elite-level two-way player. He ended the 2020-21 season with a career-high average of 39.8% from beyond the arc in 6.1 attempts per game.

#1 Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is by a healthy distance the best small forward aged 25 or under in the Eastern Conference. Of all the small forwards in the NBA, you could argue that he's in the top ten; the top five, if we are being generous.

The Boston Celtics selected the Duke product with the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, and he is in the first year of his new five-year rookie max deal. In the four seasons he has spent with the Cs, he has helped them reach the playoffs on all occasions.

Tatum was inspired during the 2020-21 NBA season, where he made his second All-Star appearance. The team was without Jaylen Brown, but he willed them to the playoffs with a 50-point performance against the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament.

By his standards, he has started the 2021-22 NBA season slow, registering 20 and 18 points in the first two games, respectively. Despite his relatively slow start, he could turn things around at any time, seeing as there is still plenty of basketball to play with the NBA returning to its 82-game schedule.

