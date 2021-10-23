3 biggest concerns for the LA Lakers after first 2 games of the 2021-22 NBA season

It has not been a good start to the season for the LA Lakers. They lost their first two games against the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns at Staples Center. The 115-105 loss to the Suns was particularly concerning.

The game against the Suns started well, as the LA Lakers were up by three points at the end of the first quarter. However, things went south after Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard had an altercation on the bench. By the end of the first half, the Lakers were down by 15.

In the third quarter, things went from bad to worse, as the LA Lakers were down by 32 points at one point. LeBron James did not get back in defense in one possession, while Rajon Rondo got into an altercation with a fan.

Things are looking bad for the LA Lakers at the moment. While some think it's too early to panic, here are three of the biggest concerns for the LA Lakers after their first two games of the season.

#1 Team chemistry is still non-existent

Given that the LA Lakers had a roster overhaul this summer, chemistry was always going to be an issue. Russell Westbrook usually takes time before he adjusts to a new system, but the Lakers do not have the luxury of losing early in the season.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard have cleared the air, saying everything was good between them, and it was just a disagreement. Rondo, meanwhile, may or may not get punished for pointing a finger gun on a fans head. Either way, it's not a good look for the Lakers.

The purple and gold are lucky to have a relatively easy schedule over the next couple of weeks. It gives them the opportunity to work on their chemistry and fit. However, there are still injured players on the roster who could disrupt the team's flow once they return. The next month is key for the Lakers, especially for head coach Frank Vogel, who will feel the heat if things do not improve.

#2 The LA Lakers' offense, besides LeBron James, is struggling

Outside LeBron James, who is 10-for-20 from beyond the arc, the rest of the LA Lakers' starters are in a shooting slump. The Lakers are currently shooting at 39.5% from the three, but the bulk of that has come from LeBron James and the bench guys. The rest of their starters are only 4 for 24.

In addition to their outside shooting woes, the LA Lakers have also struggled to score in the paint. They were outscored by both the Warriors and Suns, and the Lakers currently rank second-last in the league. Last season, they were seventh in points in the paint.

The good news for the LA Lakers is that they played much better towards the final minutes against the Suns, reducing the deficit to just ten points. Russell Westbrook attacked the rim, opening up the shooters. It looks like the right way to use Westbrook, but the Lakers do not have a real knock-down shooter besides Wayne Ellington, who is currently injured.

#3 The LA Lakers' defense has allowed 118.0 points per game

The LA Lakers were the best defensive team in the NBA last season. However, they lost several key defensive players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso. The Lakers signed Trevor Ariza and Avery Bradley as replacements, but both are older and not the defenders they once were.

LeBron James can still play defense when he wants to, but he's not going to do that every game at age 37. Anthony Davis is a defensive monster in the paint, but can he keep it up for 82 games? It will be tough for the Lakers to repeat their defensive success this season, given the age of their roster.

Nevertheless, it's not wise to bet against a team led by LeBron James. The Lakers are also too experienced and too good to not be successful. But Lakers fans should be a little worried. Why? The 2021-22 Lakers are full of veteran stars, just like the 2003-04 and 2012-13 Lakers, and both teams did not win the championship.

