3 biggest concerns the Brooklyn Nets must address in the 2021 NBA offseason

Despite Kevin Durant's heroic performances in the NBA playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets could not hold off the Milwaukee Bucks and crashed out in the semi-finals.

It was a difficult end to the Nets' campaign after the season-long hype that surrounded the team and the expectations from all corners that they would lift the title. Injuries hampered their hopes, though, with Kyrie Irving and James Harden both missing more than three games each in the series against Milwaukee.

Despite the superstars at their disposal, there are still concerns that must be addressed in the offseason by the Brooklyn Nets' organization. We will tackle three such issues in this article.

3 issues the Brooklyn Nets need to tackle this summer

Life in the NBA isn't always straightforward. After assembling one of the most-frightening trios in league history, the Brooklyn Nets were unable to win their first championship title.

Aside from their 'Big Three' getting healthy this summer and nursing the injuries that put Irving and Harden out of action in the playoffs, the front office has a plethora of decisions to make. Let's dive into a few of them now.

#1 Contract extensions with 'Big Three'

The Brooklyn Nets' 'Big Three', Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden

The biggest concern for the Brooklyn Nets is the future of their three superstars. Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving will all be available to sign contract extensions in the NBA offseason which would max out in excess of $215m.

While it is expected the three players will re-sign, it is not impossible to conceive of the idea that the trio may split up. There have been murmurings, which have spread like wildfire recently, about the difficult environment Irving can create at times in the Brooklyn Nets locker room.

However, he, along with Durant and Harden, have such immense player power that they can negotiate whatever they want with the franchise. Ideally for the Nets, that would be the three of them working together to figure out the best deal for themselves as a group and leaving the team with some salary flexibility to bring in others.

Without their 'Big Three', the Brooklyn Nets would not be title favorites next year. Therefore, it is essential that if the organization wants to win in the short-term and keep their championship window open, they give the stars what they want.

