3 biggest needs Denver Nuggets must address in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Denver Nuggets had a solid 2020-21 NBA season, even after Jamal Murray's unfortunate ACL injury in April. Michael Malone's team also celebrated Nikola Jokic winning the NBA MVP award after a brilliant year.

Of course, the team entered the 2021 NBA Playoffs shorthanded as Murray was out with a knee injury, but the Denver Nuggets managed to reach the second round.

Their first-round matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers ended in six games in Denver's favor, before the Phoenix Suns took advantage of the Nuggets' issues to sweep them.

Still, the Denver Nuggets put up a 47-25 record throughout the regular season and managed to get the third seed in the Western Conference. They headed to the NBA Playoffs with home-court advantage in the first round.

3 Decisions the Denver Nuggets can make in the 2021 NBA offseason

Moreover, you could argue that the Denver Nuggets became a top contender after trading for Aaron Gordon (coming from the Orlando Magic) on March 25th. However, the forward and Murray were together for the Denver Nuggets for only four games (the team went 4-0 including a road win over the LA Clippers) before Murray's injury.

Now, heading into the 2021 NBA Free Agency, the Denver Nuggets have to ask themselves if only Jamal Murray's return next year will be enough to make them contenders.

Murray's return could be productive towards the midway point of the upcoming regular season, However, the Denver Nuggets have not announced anything regarding that topic.

In that case, the team will need to have a good start to the regular season without Murray. The 2021 NBA Free agency will also be highly important for the Denver Nuggets as decisions regarding the team's future could be made in the summer.

In this article, we will give you three needs the Denver Nuggets must address in the 2021 NBA offseason.

#3 Look for a rim-protector who could dominate the paint defensively when Nikola Jokic is resting

Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns shoots past JaVale McGee.

The Denver Nuggets were a well-balanced team in the 2020-21 NBA regular season even without Jamal Murray. The team ended the season with a 13-5 record without Murray to grab the third seed in the West.

Moreover, the Denver Nuggets were seventh in Offensive Rating in the league and 12th in Defensive Rating. However, they ranked 20th in blocks per game out of 30 NBA franchises, and the 2021 NBA offseason gives them a chance to address that.

Whether that area is solved by bringing JaVale McGee back or not, that's a question for GM Calvin Booth and president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

There are a few other options on the market that could work, such as Robin Lopez, Dwight Howard or even Serge Ibaka, if he opts out of his player option with the LA Clippers.

#2 Try to maintain the depth they have in the wing positions

Will Barton #5 of the Denver Nuggets scores.

The Denver Nuggets' front office will also face an interesting situation regarding the team's depth in the backcourt and wing positions. While the backcourt struggled against Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul and Devin Booker, that was merely logical.

With Jamal Murray back, the backcourt picture changes a lot. However, the Denver Nuggets will need to address Will Barton's situation (player option) as well as JaMychal Green (player option).

Aaron Gordon will also be in the final year of his contract and the Denver Nuggets could give him a contract extension to keep him in the mix. At full strength and with Gordon, the team looked good, though the sample was small.

The Denver Nuggets could also look at keeping Austin Rivers, who produced a good spark upon his arrival.

