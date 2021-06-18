How many draft picks do the Oklahoma City Thunder have in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are now a reservoir of draft picks. They own the most draft picks of any organization in the NBA and will make the most moves in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft in July. The OKC Thunder traded away their star players early on in exchange for a host of assets. It isn't far-fetched to say that many highly-rated prospects in the upcoming drafts down the years will play for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC now have 36 picks in the next 7 drafts.



18 firsts and 18 seconds.



The NBA roster size is 15 players. pic.twitter.com/rDoUFlUHCN — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 18, 2021

They have picks all the way to 2027-28 and it's safe to say their future is bright. For now, we focus on the upcoming draft. which is set to take place in a month's time and how the Oklahoma City Thunder can reap immediate benefits.

Oklahoma City Thunder's first-round picks in the 2021 NBA Draft

Darius Bazley with his teammates in the Oklahoma City Thunder

The upcoming draft class is rumored to be loaded with talent. The Oklahoma City Thunder will have three picks in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Let's start with the Chris Paul trade for Russell Westbrook that earned them a swap right for the 2021 first-round pick. It is a top-4 protected pick, which means if the Houston Rockets' pick ends up in the top 4 in the draft lottery, then the Rockets get to keep it.

However, the Oklahoma City Thunder also own the Miami Heat's 18th overall pick in the upcoming draft, the lowest of the host of first-round picks they own. Now, if the Rockets' pick falls out of the top 4, the Oklahoma City Thunder get to keep it and they could use their swap rights to give the Rockets the Heat's 18th pick instead.

The Houston Rockets ended the 2020-21 NBA season with the worst record in the league and they now have a 52.1% chance of getting the top 4 pick, which gives the Oklahoma City Thunder a 47.9% shot at getting it. Irrespective, the Oklahoma City Thunder will either have Houston's pick or keep the Miami Heat's 18th pick.

ESPN: OKC Thunder Gets Kemba Walker, 1st-Round Pick In Trade With Celtics https://t.co/AEHLW65mkU — News On 6 (@NewsOn6) June 18, 2021

A largely overlooked part of the Kemba Walker trade is the 2021 first-round pick that the Oklahoma City Thunder received along with Walker. The Boston Celtics were the second team to be eliminated from the playoffs, which landed them the 16th pick in the draft. The Oklahoma City Thunder now own that pick guaranteed.

Moreover, the Oklahoma City Thunder finished in the lottery themselves. They had a record of 22-50 which was the fourth-worst in the league, and hence they'll have their own pick in the draft.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s trade also saw OKC get a pick from the Golden State Warriors, but it was top-20 protected. The Warriors finished in the lottery themselves after being eliminated from the play-in tournament so their pick won't be conveyed this season.

Also Read: Did Boston Celtics win through the Kemba Walker trade? We look at 3 ways in which this move helps the franchise

Edited by Parimal Dagdee