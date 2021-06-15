3 of the biggest needs for the Orlando Magic in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Orlando Magic had one of the worst runs (21-51) in the 2020-21 NBA season despite their bright start. Things went downhill for the team following an early battle with injuries.

With the 2021 NBA offseason comes an opportunity for the franchise to revisit the drawing board and make some changes ahead of the 2021-22 season. To stay competitive, the Orlando Magic need to make monumental changes to the coaching staff and the roster.

How the Orlando Magic can improve ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

The Orlando Magic struggled for the better part of the 2020-21 season due to early injuries sustained by Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac. The trade of Nikola Vuceivic, Aaron Gordon, and Evan Fournier on deadline day was the season-ender.

Although those trades hurt the team, it was a clear indication that the Orlando Magic were willing to undertake a rigorous rebuilding. That said, here are the three biggest needs for the Orlando Magic in the 2021 NBA offseason.

Hire a coach who shares the Orlando Magic's vision

The Orlando Magic will need to make a bold decision when it is time to hire a head coach. Steve Clifford parted ways with the Orlando Magic after three years of service because their visions were not aligned.

Getting an experienced coach that would be willing to ride out the rebuilding process with the Orlando Magic might be hard. Just as players are hungry for championships, the coaches are too.

Scoop: The Orlando Magic have requested to interview Jason Kidd for their vacant head coaching gig and the Lakers granted permission, sources told FOX Sports. Kidd, an assistant coach for the Lakers, will interview with the Magic this week. — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) June 14, 2021

To that effect, the Orlando Magic might have greater success taking a chance on a rookie head coach. Reports suggest that Jason Kidd and Becky Hammon, both assistant coaches, will be interviewing for the head coach position in Orlando.

The combination of a young head coach and a young roster has the potential to spark a renewed flame in the team and create an exciting playing style. A similar scenario, evident with the Memphis Grizzlies, produced relative success. Player development needs to be the main focus of whoever takes over as the Orlando Magic's head coach.

Veteran presence

Terrence Ross #31 of the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic is the fourth-youngest team in the NBA. Although young players should be given a fair chance to show their talent, veteran presence cannot be overstated.

While the rebuilding is encouraged as there are several exciting young talents in the NBA, the Orlando Magic needs an experienced player whose voice will play a bigger role than his production. Although Terrence Ross has done a decent job so far, he is still very close to his prime.

With free agency, the Orlando Magic can bring in a couple of veterans that will hold leadership positions on the team. The same tactic has worked well so far for the Phoenix Suns, who brought in Chris Paul to lead the plethora of young talents they have. The Suns are already in the 2021 NBA Western Conference Finals following the Denver Nuggets sweep in the semifinals.

Staying healthy

Markelle Fultz #20 of the Orlando Magic

Injury was the main factor that derailed the Orlando Magic's 2020-21 NBA season. Isaac has been sidelined due to a knee injury since the 2019-20 season, while Fultz met the same fate eight games into the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Magic announce that Markelle Fultz has suffered a season-ending ACL injury. pic.twitter.com/lBUWAtbhSi — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 7, 2021

Their return will be a major boost for the Orlando Magic. Despite their age, both players are capable of impacting the game and making a difference. Another youngster who was sidelined due to injury towards the end of the 2020-21 NBA season is Chuma Okeke.

If the Orlando Magic can get these amazing talents healthy again ahead of summer league training camp, they could inspire a resurgence in the Magic camp.

