3 bold predictions for Chicago Bulls' 2021-22 NBA season

To everyone's surprise, the Chicago Bulls have been one of the more proactive teams this offseason. The seismic moves that the Bulls front office has made have entranced NBA pundits.

Some of the top names that will be suiting up for the Chicago Bulls during the 2021-21 season are DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. Adding such sheer talent to the mix could be an instant recipe for success for a team that hasn't seen the bright lights since the Derrick Rose era.

DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls are closing in on a three-year, $85 million-plus deal, per @ShamsCharania



The recent tactical signings and the abundance of young talent on the roster has made the Chicago Bulls one of the more exciting teams to look forward to. Also, the franchise has done an immaculate job of surrounding All-Star guard Zach LaVine, in the process of unlocking his prime, with bonafide stars on both ends of thfloorr, at just the right time.

Naturally, expectations from such a well-rounded roster are crossing all previous thresholds. Let's make three bold (but realistic) predictions about this exciting group of players heading into the 2021-22 season.

#1 Zach LaVine averages career-high scoring numbers for Chicago Bulls and wins MVP

LaVine as picked 13th overall by the T-Wolves back in 2014.

Since joining the Chicago Bulls in 2017, Zach LaVine has elevated his game with every passing season. He won back-to-back dunk contests in 2015 and 2016 and the former UCLA guard has put in a lot of effort to become an elite shooter as well.

He is no longer just a guy who can jump high and get fancy in-game dunks. Zach LaVine's enhanced ability to run the floor, drive with authority and efficient three-point shooting have all contributed to him getting his first All-Star nod last season.

During his recent season with the Chicago Bulls, the former UCLA guard averaged career-best numbers of 27.4 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Following his All-Star NBA campaign, LaVine played a pivotal role for the USA Men's Olympics Basketball team that ended up bringing home gold.

DeMar on Zach: “You see this guy wants to win bad, you see the work ethic players like Zach put in, for me that would never go unnoticed… talking to him made it even more enticing, you see him part of Team USA, I know what that process is like and... what it does for players." pic.twitter.com/2yph3vdY7q — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 13, 2021

LaVine's ceiling has always been sky-high, but his consistently improving numbers have brought him closer to being the next Paul George, and maybe even better the latter. Now that he will get a chance to share the court with a veteran like DeMar DeRozan, a dramatic breakout year with elite individual accolades is on the cards.

