3 bold predictions for the LA Clippers' 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Clippers will be somewhat of an unknown quantity heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.

Despite enjoying an impressive playoff run over the summer and re-signing key players such as Kawhi Leonard, Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum, the Clippers will be without 'The Klaw' for most of the campaign.

Making bold predictions for the LA Clippers' campaign

The absence of Kawhi Leonard is certainly going to have its effects on the team. With Leonard on the court, the LA Clippers went 36-16 during the regular season campaign. However, they had an 11-9 run when he was rested last year.

Nevertheless, the Clippers still have an extremely strong team and a deep roster. The side is built around Paul George, who will be looking to have an MVP-caliber year, and Serge Ibaka. The team also has excellent three-point shooters who led the league from deep last season.

Last night, the team was dialed in and knocked down 19 threes, shooting 55.9% from beyond the arc.



Let us now take a look at the bold predictions we have set for the LA Clippers' season.

1) Paul George to be a top-5 player

Paul George is going to have to step up in a big way for the LA Clippers this year

It's easy to forget that Paul George finished third overall in MVP voting at the end of the 2018-19 campaign. He was also averaging 28 points, eight rebounds and a league-best 2.2 steals per game with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Fast forward two years, and there is no reason to believe the 31-year-old can't repeat that feat.

George played at an All-Star caliber level last season, putting up 23 points and a career-high 5.2 assists while shooting above 40% from the field and from deep.

His postseason run, during which he carried the LA Clippers when Kawhi Leonard was sidelined, helped him offload some of the "Pandemic P" slander.

Although this is a small example, it is useful in projecting how Paul George could do this season without Kawhi Leonard.

In the eight games that Leonard missed for the LA Clippers, George went from averaging 24.9 points per night to 29.6, grabbing 11 rebounds per game as opposed to 8.6. He also registered double the amount of steals (1.4).

George will see far more of the ball this year. The 31-year-old will likely take the same, if not more, number of shots that he did with the Oklahoma City Thunder (21 per game) as opposed to the 17.6 he took last season. Provided that he maintains his elite level of defense, this should put him in the conversation for MVP.

