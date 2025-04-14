3 concerns & 3 lessons for San Antonio Spurs before first full season of Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox

The San Antonio Spurs limped down the crucial stretch of the 2024-25 season. Victor Wembanyama suffered a season-ending blood clot in his shoulder, while De’Aaron Fox had surgery to fix a nagging hand problem. The Spurs’ 1-2 punch is expected to be ready next season.

The Spurs ended the season allowing their youngsters, particularly Stephon Castle, a good run. Interim coach Mitchell Johnson found combinations that might be exploited for the 2025-26 campaign. There is plenty of promise on the horizon for long-suffering Spurs fans.

Still, there are concerns and lessons to be had before a full season of Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox materializes.

3 Concerns and Lessons to dig into before Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox return next season for the San Antonio Spurs

Concerns

#3. What to do with Chris Paul?

Chris Paul averaged 8.7 points, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game last season. In a season riddled with injuries, the veteran gave the San Antonio Spurs a steady, reassuring and reliable presence. The Spurs likely would have done much worse without CP3 guiding the team.

The Spurs could start with Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox full-time in the backcourt next season. Paul accepted an off-the-bench role with the Warriors. Only time will tell if he will make the same sacrifice for the Spurs.

#2 Frontline depth

When the San Antonio Spurs decided to shut down Victor Wembanyama, they only had Sandro Mamukelashvili as their true center. They had to pick up Bismack Biyombo, a veteran who played 81 games over the last two seasons, from the buyout market.

Biyombo, Mamukelashvili and Charles Bassey are unrestricted free agents. The Spurs have to solve their frontline depth to compete better next season.

#1 Gregg Popovich’ status

In early November, Gregg Popovich suffered from a mild stroke. Three months later, he decided to stay out of coaching to focus on his health. He said he was hopeful he could guide the San Antonio Spurs again next season.

Mitchell Johnson did a superb job taking over the coaching reins, but Pop is a legend, considered by some as the greatest of all time. Having Popovich coach the Spurs in their first full season of Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox could push the team back to the playoffs.

Lessons

#3. The San Antonio Spurs will be better but remain committed to the future

The San Antonio Spurs have not made the playoffs since 2020. After Victor Wembanyama’s shortened season, fans could clamor for the team to trade assets to strengthen the roster.

The Spurs would look different today if they often do what their fan base demands. Sure, they will likely field a better roster but will still keep an eye on the future. The Silver and Black franchise would possibly go all-in after the Wemby-Fox duo has one full season under their belt.

#2. Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox should continue working on the mental part of the game

In early November, Victor Wembanyama harped on the mental part of the game as being “more important.” The Frenchman noted that it’s a lesson the team should always strive to do.

The San Antonio Spurs will not be the favorites, but teams will continue going hard after them. Win or lose, they have to steadily build an aspect Wembanyma called a “killer mentality.”

#1. Spurs fans should no longer doubt GM Brian Wright

There was much hand-wringing in Spurs Nation when the team promoted Brian Wright to general manager. When RC Buford, a key player in the franchise’s success for over 20 years moved up to CEO, Wright to take over.

Wright passed on such talents like Tyrese Haliburton, Alperen Sengun, Trey Murphy and Jalen Johnson in his first three years. It likely took time for fans to forgive him for that.

Over the last three years, Brian Wright has stepped up. Wright drafted Jeremy Sochan in 2022 before the San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 lottery to get Victor Wembanyama. This year, he went for Stephon Castle, the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award and traded the No. 8 pick for future draft capital.

To put the icing on the cake, he pried De’Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings without giving up a core player or excess draft picks. Wright has given multiple reasons for Spurs fans not to doubt him.

