3 current NBA players who are lefties but shoot right-handed

Ambidexterity, the ability to use both hands with near-equal dexterity, is one of the best skills to have as an NBA player. Legends such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Larry Bird, among others, are known for being ambidextrous on the court.

However, there are NBA players who are cross-dominant or mixed-handed. That is different from being ambidextrous because it involves doing different activities with each hand.

One example is left-handed or right-handed players preferring to shoot with their non-dominant hand. On that note, here's a look at three current NBA players who are natural lefties but shoot with their right hands.

#1 LeBron James

Obviously, LeBron James is on this list because it's well-known that he is naturally left-handed. He does everything with his left hand, but he uses his right to shoot a basketball. That might be why he struggled with his jump shot early in his NBA career, but he's a much-improved shooter now.

In a postgame interview during the 2017 NBA playoffs, James was asked why he chose to shoot with his right hand. He really did not know the reason. But he said that while growing up, all of his favorite players shot with the right hand, which could be a good explanation for that.

“I have no idea how I became a right-handed basketball player; I think it was probably Michael Jordan, Penny Hardaway, guys that I looked up to growing up. Seeing those guys shooting righty, so I was like ‘I guess I’ll shoot righty.’ Yeah I’m pretty much a left-hand guy,” James said.

#2 Russell Westbrook

There are a lot of things NBA fans know about Russell Westbrook. He currently plays for the LA Lakers, having previously played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and Washington Wizards. Westbrook is also a former NBA MVP and a nine-time All-Star.

However, one of the things many NBA fans do not know is that Westbrook is a natural lefty. He does everything with his left hand, from eating and writing to throwing a football.

On the basketball court, though, Russell Westbrook shoots with his right hand. His left-handedness comes in handy, as he can finish at the rim with either hand. He can throw ferocious dunks with his left hand as well.

#3 Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz is one of the best defensive big men in the NBA today. He is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time All-Star. Gobert, like James and Westbrook, is also a natural lefty.

The Frenchman told the Salt Lake Tribune in an interview in April that he is naturally left-handed. He uses his left hand to write and eat while the right hand is for anything sports-related like shooting a basketball or in the weight room.

"Everything that, like pingpong or boxing, everything that’s strength, I usually do right-handed. Everything that’s kind of a little more finesse, like writing, or eating, I do with my left. I’ve been doing that since I was a kid and I’m a little weird, but apparently there’s a few people that are the same, so I’m not the only one.”

