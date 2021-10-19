3 current NBA players with the worst NBA Finals record ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

The highest-point of any NBA player's career would be to reach the NBA Finals and win a championship irrespective of the individual accolades and accomplishments they have.

However, despite being highly talented not every player is lucky enough to win a ring as we can see in the case of some legends and Hall-of-Famers such as Karl Malone, Elgin Baylor and Charles Barkley.

Some of these legends know what it means to get to the cusp of victory only for it to be snatched away at a moment's notice during the NBA Finals due to a multitude of reasons such as injury, calls not going their way or even one bad game which could have turned the tide of the tie.

Some of these stars have made it to the Finals more than once but have failed to see things through and win a championship, while some have won titles but have made more NBA Finals appearances to do so, such as the legendary Hall-of-Famer Jerry West.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine Marc Stein @TheSteinLine This Memorial Day is also Jerry West’s 80th birthday. Can’t pay tribute to The Logo any better than the Hall of Famer @McCallum12 said it in last week’s @NYTSports NBA newsletter: This Memorial Day is also Jerry West’s 80th birthday. Can’t pay tribute to The Logo any better than the Hall of Famer @McCallum12 said it in last week’s @NYTSports NBA newsletter: https://t.co/O6cyksZd74 Jerry West, of course, had a 1-8 record in the NBA Finals after years and years of torment inflicted by the loaded Celtics. If LeBron James is indeed soon headed for a 3-6 record in the Finals, there are worse fates than being put in the same sentence/tweet with West twitter.com/thesteinline/s… Jerry West, of course, had a 1-8 record in the NBA Finals after years and years of torment inflicted by the loaded Celtics. If LeBron James is indeed soon headed for a 3-6 record in the Finals, there are worse fates than being put in the same sentence/tweet with West twitter.com/thesteinline/s…

There are a couple of current NBA players who have felt what these stars have felt as they have lost more than they have won in the NBA Finals. Without further ado, here are the top 3 current players in the NBA with the worst Finals record.

Current players with the worst NBA Finals records

Many NBA players who grew up dreaming of lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy retired without ever having reached an NBA Finals. However, a couple of players have made the trip to the Finals multiple times, and have suffered heartbreak more than the immense joy of lifting the NBA championship.

#3 Tristan Thompson

Former Boston Celtics center Tristan Thompson tipping in a rebound against the Atlanta Hawks

Tristan Thompson has carved a niche for himself as a tough, rebounding center who has plenty of playoff experience. Thompson is largely known for his nine-year stint as part of the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he was an integral piece in their NBA Finals runs.

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer Statistical leaders in each category over the last four NBA Finals:Points:

1. LeBron James: 727

2. Stephen Curry: 558Rebounds:

1. LeBron James: 253

2. Tristan Thompson: 199Assists:

1. LeBron James: 205

2. Stephen Curry: 138Blocks:

1. LeBron James: 28

2. Draymond Green: 22 Statistical leaders in each category over the last four NBA Finals:Points:

1. LeBron James: 727

2. Stephen Curry: 558Rebounds:

1. LeBron James: 253

2. Tristan Thompson: 199Assists:

1. LeBron James: 205

2. Stephen Curry: 138Blocks:

1. LeBron James: 28

2. Draymond Green: 22

Thompson was part of the Cavs team that was a favorite in the Eastern Conference and made the NBA Finals for four straight years from 2014-18. However, Thompson and the Cavs did not have the best Finals record despite a roster featuring the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Love.

He only managed to win one ring in his four Finals appearances as the Cavs ran into a dominant Golden State Warriors dynasty at the height of their powers. Glaring errors such as J.R. Smith's brain-freeze moment along with the Warriors' depth and their style of play seemed too big of an obstacle for the Cavs to surpass.

Considering the state of affairs of his current team, the Sacramento Kings, it is highly unlikely that Thompson will reach another NBA Finals game anytime soon.

