3 Dream Participants For The 2020 NBA Dunk Contest

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
22   //    08 Apr 2019, 00:31 IST

Giannis Antetokounmpo has hinted that he could compete in the 2020 NBA Dunk Contest
Giannis Antetokounmpo has hinted that he could compete in the 2020 NBA Dunk Contest

The 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest will take place at the United Center in Illinois on February 15, 2020. Aside from the All-Star Game, the Dunk Contest is widely viewed as the most exciting event of the weekend, and in the past, the competition has been graced by some of the best players in NBA history such as Michael Jordan and Vince Carter.

The 2019 contest saw Hamidou Diallo, Dennis Smith Jr., Miles Bridges, and John Collins go head to head for the title, with the OKC Thunder's Diallo eventually winning. His endeavors included a stunning dunk over the body of Shaquille O'Neal, and while Diallo is likely to return again, the field will once again open up for other players to come in and compete.

So, as we eagerly await the 2020 Dunk Contest, here are three NBA superstars that we would love to see compete.

#3 LeBron James

Despite being known for his dunking ability, LeBron James has never participated in the NBA Dunk Contest
Despite being known for his dunking ability, LeBron James has never participated in the NBA Dunk Contest

At this point in his career, LeBron James is unlikely to compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Nevertheless, despite now being 34, James remains one of the most innovative and explosive dunkers in the NBA, which is evidently a winning formula in the annual contest.

Despite the ongoing appeals of fans around the NBA, LeBron has never competed in the Dunk Contest, although he has often expressed his regret at never competing in the showcase event.

It is an extremely long-shot that James will now choose to compete in a dunk contest, although fans still have some hope that he could attempt to emulate Michael Jordan -- who won back-to-back dunk contests in 1987 and in 1988.

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
