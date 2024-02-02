3 former LA Lakers who could potentially join LA at NBA Trade Deadline 2024

The LA Lakers are seeking help as they try to improve their season. There have been rumors that the team is looking forward to trading for players this season. With injuries taking over the team, trading for a healthy and proven player could be an option the Lakers should explore.

Last night, the team dominated their rivals, the Boston Celtics. The Lakers ended the game with a 114-105 win, showing they shouldn't be written off from playoff contention. Even more impressive is that they took on Boston without their star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Trade rumors of LA Lakers star shut down by agent

After James posted an hourglass emoji on X, fans started speculating about the star's future with the LA Lakers. Trade rumors began to emerge on social media, which changed the team's narrative for a moment. Luckily for the team, LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, addressed the trade rumors and assured fans that the star won't be traded.

"LeBron won't be traded, and we aren't asking to be," Paul said.

It's James' mission to lead the Lakers to a deep playoff run, which could potentially lead to a title win this season. However, the roster moves that the team made in the offseason haven't panned out. This has led to the front office looking for other options and possibly shaking up the roster once again.

With that, there's a chance that the Lakers could acquire a few of their former players by the deadline. Here are three players who could make a return to LA.

#3 Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma is having one of the best seasons of his career with the Washington Wizards. Things could change if the LA Lakers decide to trade for him, which isn't impossible. Although Kuz's four-year, $90 million deal might be too much for the Lakers, there's still a chance that the team could move some of their players to make room for him.

Kuzma spent four seasons with the Lakers and won a title with them in 2020. Now, he's the top scorer for the Wizards, averaging 22 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

#2 Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder is having a blast with the Toronto Raptors this season. However, that could all change if the Lakers decide to make a move and pursue him at the deadline.

They say the third time's a charm. Schroder has had two one-season stints with the LA Lakers in his career. He's been a solid contributor in both stints, especially in the postseason. With Gabe Vincent's prolonged injury, trading for the German star could prove to be a smart move.

#1 Alex Caruso

The Lakers have been rumored to be a team interested in trading for Alex Caruso. The fan favorite has been linked to trade talks as the Chicago Bulls slowly blow up their roster.

Together with Kuzma, Caruso won the 2020 title with the Lakers. He evolved into a crowd favorite and an elite 3-and-D perimeter star during his four years with the team.

