Jarred Vanderbilt injury update: Lakers star forward's latest foot injury & status for game against Knicks revealed

The LA Lakers will miss out on Jarred Vanderbilt's services as he's reportedly out. Vanderbilt and the Lakers are coming off a 114-105 win against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night as they took on their rival without their best players. Vando was one of six players who scored double-digits during the matchup.

However, the big man might miss out on the action for the upcoming weeks. Sources have reported that the Lakers forward could be out for some time due to injury.

Jarred Vanderbilt injury update and latest status for game against New York Knicks

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Vanderbilt will miss up to several weeks. During the game against the Celtics, the 6-foot-8 forward suffered a right foot injury. According to Wojnarowski, further evaluation is to be expected in the coming weeks for the big man.

With this, he will not suit up for Saturday's matchup against the New York Knicks.

Vando has played 29 games this season, missing outings in October and November as he dealt with a different injury. Since being active, the forward has averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists. His numbers have decreased as he isn't being put in the starting lineup as much as the previous season.

In the game against the Celtics, Vanderbilt had to leave the court and head to the locker room. It was reported shortly after that the forward was dealing with right foot soreness.

What is the probable diagnosis of Jarred Vanderbilt's injury?

The Lakers have yet to provide a definite injury on Jarred Vanderbilt. Looking at how he injured himself last night, the injury looked painful. During the final minute of the second quarter, the forward was playing defense against Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Tatum did a pump fake and drove to his left. During that sequence, Vando tried to stop as he attempted to make a defensive cover coming from the other side of the court. His attempt to stop wasn't successful, as he rolled his ankle during the process.

His defensive attempt to go after the ball was successful, as Tatum lost it. But Vanderbilt kept hobbling as soon as he got hold of the ball. He eventually limped his way to the locker room.

According to sources, Vanderbilt's x-ray results were negative, ruling out the possibility of a fractured right foot. This is why he'll have to undergo a few tests to determine the injury the forward is dealing with.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham shared his thoughts on another setback for the team.

"Hopefully, it’s not serious, and he’ll be able to get right back to it, but great win nonetheless. We need one of these," Ham said.

The Lakers are looking forward to getting another win as they face the Knicks tomorrow, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET.

