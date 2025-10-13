3 Giannis Antetokounmpo alternatives the Spurs should consider to pair with Victor Wembanyama at trade deadline

The San Antonio Spurs could look for alternatives to pair with Victor Wembanyama instead of forcing a trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Bucks GM Jon Horst insisted multiple times during the offseason that prying the two-time MVP from Milwaukee would not be possible. With the Greek superstar likely out of the picture, the Spurs could turn their sights elsewhere.

Ad

The Spurs have the first-round draft capital, emerging youngsters and players with expiring contracts to engage teams in trade talks. Although they seem ready to compete, an in-season trade could happen if they struggle before early February.

If the Spurs let go of their dream of one day pairing Giannis Antetokounmpo with Victor Wembanyama, they could pursue another star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

3 stars the Spurs should consider acquiring to help Victor Wembanyama

#3. Domantas Sabonis

Ad

Trending

The San Antonio Spurs signaled their intention to become bigger threats in the Victor Wembanyama era when they acquired De’Aaron Fox in February. Perhaps, Spurs GM Brian Wright can convince his Sacramento Kings counterpart, Scott Perry, to send Domantas Sabonis over for the right price.

The Kings seem to be stuck in the middle with no seemingly clear path forward. They could easily blow the roster up if they struggle in the first three months.

Ad

Perry might be willing to overhaul the roster by agreeing to trade Sabonis, who has three years and $136.3 million left on his deal. The Spurs could start with Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and two future first-round picks to grease the wheels of a trade talk.

A core of Victor Wembanyama, Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper could help the Spurs push for a guaranteed playoff spot. Sabonis is one of the NBA’s most versatile big men, who does his job without fanfare. He has all the makings of a Spurs player who puts team over the individual.

Ad

Wemby and Domas can play together, or one can anchor the team when the other is sitting. The two centers are versatile and excellent passers, which should keep the offense humming.

#2. Lauri Markkanen

The Utah Jazz rebuild has not gone as expected. Despite the best odds to land the No. 1 pick for the right to draft Cooper Flagg, they fell to No. 5. Ace Bailey isn’t a poor consolation prize, but the Jazz can fast-track their rebuild by agreeing to trade Lauri Markkanen, about seven years older than Bailey and the young core.

Ad

The Finn is in the first year of a four-year, $195.8 million deal, a stretch where the Jazz are unlikely to sniff the playoffs. Utah traded several key contributors, making it a possibility that they will let go of Markkanen for the right return.

The San Antonio Spurs could pair Victor Wembanyama with Lauri Markkanen in one of the NBA’s most versatile and free-flowing frontlines. Markkanen brings the kind of shooting no Spur big man can consistently bring.

Ad

#1. Bam Adebayo

With Jimmy Butler gone, the Miami Heat are moving on to their next era. Bam Adebayo is the unquestioned leader, but Tyler Herro becomes option No. 1 on offense.

The San Antonio Spurs could help the Heat begin a rebuild by trading for Bam Adebayo. Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and two future draft picks will be hard to pass up.

The NBA might have its best frontline if the Spurs can pair Victor Wembanyama with Bam Adebayo. Either one can play power forward or center and both will be a menace on defense regardless of position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.