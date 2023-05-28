3 greatest Memphis Grizzlies players ever ft. Mike Conley

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the relatively newer NBA franchises, as they were established in 1995. They started in Vancouver and later moved to their current city of Memphis in 2002.

Despite having no championships and just two division titles, the team is currently set up for contention. They've made three consecutive playoff appearances and won the Southwest Division two straight years.

In regards to their 27-year history, just because they haven't had a ton of success doesn't mean they haven't had great players. That being said, here are the three best all-time players to ever play for the Memphis Grizzlies:

#3. Zach Randolph (PF)

Zach Randolph was one of the team's top players during the "Grindhouse Era." He spent eight seasons in Memphis (2009-2017). Memphis making seven playoff appearances in those eight seasons had a lot to do with Randolph. The former Michigan State star made his two career All-Star appearances in both 2010 and 2013.

He is the franchise's all-time leader in offensive rebounds (1,895). Additionally, he sits in the top three in team history in games played, minutes, field goals and points. His No. 50 jersey was retired by the Grizzlies in 2021. That just so happens to be the only retired number in franchise history. Zach Randolph was a legendary player.

#2. Marc Gasol (C)

Marc Gasol spent 14 of professional basketball seasons in the NBA. 11 of those seasons came with the Memphis Grizzlies (2008-2019). In his Grizzlies career, Gasol made three All-Star trips, two All-NBA Teams, and he won the Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2013.

Marc Gasol also had the pleasure of taking over for his older brother Pau, who spent the first seven years of his career in Memphis.

Marc Gasol ranks first in team history in minutes, field goals, free throws, rebounds and blocks. He is one of the great European players of the last two decades. A lot of that has to do with his career with the Grizzlies.

#1. Mike Conley (PG)

One of the most underrated point guards of this era of basketball is Mike Conley. The former Ohio State Buckeye spent the first 12 seasons of his career in Memphis (2007-2019).

Don't let the fact that he was wrongfully never voted to an All-Star team in Memphis take away from his greatness. He is the team's all-time leader in games, three-pointers, points, assists and steals.

There has never been a greater floor general in Memphis than Mike Conley. When he retires from the game, his No. 11 jersey will be retired in the rafters. He was that iconic of a player.

