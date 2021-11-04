3 highest scoring seasons of Jimmy Butler's NBA career

Jimmy Butler is known to be one of the toughest players in the NBA. He is undoubtedly one of the best two-way players, and is leading the ship for the Miami Heat this season. The 32-year-old is having a terrific year, and is one of the contenders to become the MVP.

He is averaging 25.0 PPG, 6.9 RPG and 5.6 APG. The forward is scoring at 55.6% efficiency, and has been highly impactful for the Heat. Butler has been a part of the league for 11 years now, having played for four different teams.

The forward has been highly impactful for all the teams he has played for. In his only season at the Minnesota Timberwolves, he led the team to their first playoff appearance in 14 years. Butler was also a part of the Philadelphia 76ers unit that reached the Eastern Conference semis.

He is one of the hardest workers on the court, and his presence certainly strengthens his team. Butler has had many big scoring seasons in the league. On that note, here's a look at the top three scoring seasons of his career.

#3 Miami Heat (2020-21)

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat

PPG - 21.5, RPG - 6.9, APG - 7.1, SPG - 2.1, FG% - 49.7.

Jimmy Butler has established himself as one of the best players in the Miami Heat team. Since his arrival in the team in 2019, Butler has been one of the leaders in Miami, carrying them to the NBA Finals in his very first season there. The following season, many looked forward to seeing some more big performances from Jimmy Buckets.

However, he started the 2020-21 season on a disappointing note. The forward was ruled out for almost ten games due to the league's health and safety protocols. He only played in 52 games, but his impact was unparalleled.

Butler averaged 21.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG and 7.1 APG. He also had 2.1 SPG, and shot at high efficiency. His brilliant performance during the 2020-21 season helped the Miami Heat make the playoffs.

#2 Minnesota Timberwolves (2017-18)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets - Game Five

PPG - 22.2, RPG - 5.3, APG - 4.9, SPG - 2.0, FG% - 47.4.

The 2017-18 season was Jimmy Butler's only year with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He paired up with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

The three of them formed a formidable team, and were successful in getting the team to the playoffs. Jimmy Butler was the leader in the team, doing pretty much everything on the floor and leading the way for the Timberwolves.

The five-time All-Star averaged 22.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG and 4.9 APG. He registered many match-winning performances, helping the team to an eight-seed finish. Despite producing great performance in the regular season, the team failed in the playoffs and the next season too,

Jimmy Butler had a huge fallout with the team members, and eventually left the franchise to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

#1 Chicago Bulls (2016-17)

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers

PPG - 23.9, RPG - 6.2, APG - 5.5, SPG - 1.9, FG% - 45.5.

Jimmy Butler started his career with the Chicago Bulls. In just a few seasons, he established a name for himself, and found a starting spot in the team. His brilliance with the team helped him win the Most Improved Player of the Year honors in 2015.

In his six years with the Bulls, the 2016-17 season was one of his best scoring campaigns. He averaged 23.9 PPG, 6.2 RPG and 5.5 APG throughout the season. Butler's brilliant performances helped the Bulls get into the playoffs, where they were knocked out in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

Butler's scintillating performances for the Bulls helped him attract the attention of teams in the league, with the Minnesota Timberwolves managing to snap him up. Adding him to the roster helped them massively, as they made the playoffs that year after a long time.

