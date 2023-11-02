3 incredible records broken during today's NBA games (November 1)

The NBA 2023-24 saw a slew of records broken on Wednesday night, Nov. 1, with three decorated players in the game reaching massive milestones in their careers. The likes of Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were all instrumental in their performances for their respective teams.

Curry continued to be his lethal self from the three-point line to set a new record when he played against crosstown rivals Sacramento Kings. James was well on course for another 30-point game against the LA Clippers.

"The King", at 38, continued to show that he was still a force in the league, while Westbrook showed why he was one of the better two-way players in the NBA with a high degree of IQ as he reached a landmark 8,000 rebounds in his career.

On that note, here is a look at the three incredible records that were broken in two marquee contests on Wednesday:

3 records broken by NBA stars on Wednesday (November 1)

#3. Russell Westbrook makes his way to 8,000 rebounds

Late in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook showed how he was no slouch in grabbing rebounds as he hit a whopping 8,000 mark. The landmark now sees him join LeBron James as the only player in NBA history with 24,000 points, 9,000 assists and 8,000 rebounds.

Expand Tweet

It was a good outing for Westbrook despite the Clippers going down 130-125 against his former team. He had 24 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists from 44 minutes of action.

#2. LeBron James has the most 30-point games for a player after 35

It was another history-making performance for LeBron James in the Lakers' OT win at the Crypto.com Arena. The forward poured in 35 points in their win over the LA Clippers to surpass Karl Malone for the most 30-point games in NBA history after turning 35 years old with 81.

In addition, he also set the record for the most points in a game by a player in their 21st season in the league, besting former Dallas Mavericks superstar Dirk Nowitzki's 30 in 2019.

#1. Stephen Curry becomes the first player in NBA history to make a 3-pointer in 250 straight games

It was business as usual for Stephen Curry to drain 3s at any given point in a game, and the Golden State Warriors guard knocked down one from downtown to become the first player in league history to drill a 3-pointer in 250 straight games.

Expand Tweet

Curry finished his night with 21 points, five rebounds, and three assists as the Warriors notched up a close 102-101 win against Sacramento to go 4-1 and get their 2023-24 campaign off to a solid start.