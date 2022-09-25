3 instances where Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina, has been edgy with the media 

Russell Westbrook isn't a big fan of the media and his actions have proven time and time again. The LA Lakers point guard has had a lot of trouble with media members, and his wife, Nina, has supported him through them all.

The former MVP has been criticized a lot, which is why it's not surprising that he doesn't like the media. Nina Westbrook is the same, and she's been defending her husband ever since he entered the league.

Nina has been very outspoken and has criticized many big-name analysts and sports personalities who have taken shots at Russell Westbrook. In this article, we will take a look at the three instances Westbrook's wife has been edgy with the media.

Russell Westbrook's wife Nina posts a cryptic Instagram story

Nina Westbrook is very active on social media. With over 300,000 followers on Instagram, she regularly posts updates on the popular network.

A couple of days ago, the LA Lakers canceled a press conference for no reason. There was a lot of speculation about this move by the team's front office, with many fans believing that the Lakers have a trade coming up.

Russell Westbrook, who has been criticized by the media for more than a decade, found himself in an unusual situation. His name was included in almost every trade rumor or proposal, which is something that Nina did not like. She wrote:

"Bottle of water can be a dollar at a supermarket. $3 at the gym. $5 at the movies and $6 on a plane. $10 on vacation, same water," Nina posted on her Instagram. "Only thing that changed its value was the place. So the next time you feel your worth is nothing, maybe you're at the wrong place."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina, posted this on Instagram hours after the Lakers cancelled a press conference 🤔 Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina, posted this on Instagram hours after the Lakers cancelled a press conference 🤔 https://t.co/7lLQaw7Vt5

She took subtle shots at media members and fans through her Instagram Story.

Unfortunately, this post did more harm than good. Ever since Nina posted it, Russell Westbrook has been included in even more rumors. Many media members took her post as a sign that something was indeed going on behind the scenes.

Nina Westbrook criticizes Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless has been one of the biggest critics of Russell Westbrook. His criticism has been amplified ever since the point guard joined the LA Lakers.

Playing for a big-market team isn't always easy, and Westbrook has found it out the hard way. Bayless called the point guard "Westbrick," which is something that neither the player nor his wife enjoyed.

Nina Westbrook @ninawestbrook @RealSkipBayless It’s very disheartening that you would choose to continue to shame my family name. Today was a really sad day my daughters and me. The fact that you can’t respect a simple request not to try to tarnish my family name is saddening and such a pile on. It’s extremely hurtful. @RealSkipBayless It’s very disheartening that you would choose to continue to shame my family name. Today was a really sad day my daughters and me. The fact that you can’t respect a simple request not to try to tarnish my family name is saddening and such a pile on. It’s extremely hurtful.

Russell Westbrook's wife responded to Skip Bayless on Twitter, telling him how hurtful it was to use her family name in a negative way. Unfortunately, this didn't stop Bayless from criticizing Westbrook or from using the nickname.

Stephen A. Smith wasn't spared either

Before he joined the LA Lakers, Russell Westbrook played for a couple of other teams. A season before his deal with the Lakers, the point guard played for the Washington Wizards.

Westbrook had a decent season in DC, averaging a triple-double and posting incredible highlights. However, Stephen A. Smith did not like what he saw from the guard.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Utmost respect to Russell Westbrook, but last night’s numbers mean absolutely nothing to me. Utmost respect to Russell Westbrook, but last night’s numbers mean absolutely nothing to me. https://t.co/FRaanNyHpn

In one game, Westbrook became the all-time leader in triple-doubles for the Wizards, yet Smith said it meant nothing. Nina Westbrook wasn't happy with Smith's commentary. She wrote on Instagram:

"When he does bad, we hear about it. When he does well, we don’t hear about it or Stephen A. Smith has to make sure that his accomplishments are diminished."

The Lakers guard is far from being the perfect player. However, it's hard to disagree with Nina. Even during his prime years with the OKC Thunder, Westbrook was heavily criticized.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far