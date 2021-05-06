3 issues the Houston Rockets need to address to bounce back from their disappointing 2020-21 NBA season

The Houston Rockets have been in turmoil ever since James Harden left the franchise. The franchise decided to take another go this season with their new core of John Wall, Victor Oladipo, DeMarcus Cousins and Christian Wood, but injuries plagued them early on and derailed their mission.

They have since waived Cousins, traded Oladipo and PJ Tucker, and haven't given John Wall too many games. The Houston Rockets are now fully committed to a rebuild and have the worst record in the league.

3 issues the Houston Rockets should address ahead of next season

The Houston Rockets made the right decision at the NBA trade deadline. They didn't hang on to Oladipo and got assets in return. They have been giving young players time to develop under coach Stephen Silas and have explored and experimented with different rotations and starting lineups.

However, there are several issues a rebuilding team needs to address before entering a new season, and here are 3 apparent ones facing the Rockets.

#1 Figuring out the final lineup

Kevin Porter Jr. and John Wall

The Houston Rockets have found a gem in Kevin Porter Jr., who they acquired by giving up practically nothing. He will be running the show in the final stretch of games as he should, considering the injuries to other players and his recent 50-point performance.

He became the youngest player ever to drop 50 points and 10+ assists in an NBA game and put the league on notice with his stellar showing.

Kevin Porter Jr. (50 PTS, 11 AST) is the youngest player in NBA history (20 years, 360 days) with 50+ points and 10+ assists in a game.



LeBron James (50 PTS, 10 AST on March 5, 2008) was the youngest previously, at 23 years, 66 days. pic.twitter.com/HT3lWmxA6r — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 30, 2021

He shot 16/26 from the field, including 9/15 from three-point range, and also grabbed 5 rebounds. It was his 4th double-double of the season and also a career-high in threes.

Wall's hamstring injury came at the perfect time for the 21-year-old who now has the opportunity to show the organization that he deserves to be in the starting lineup instead of the bench.

The Houston Rockets have over 9 players either injured or questionable and that inconsistency has led them down the rabbit hole. They have used over 37 different starting lineups and have had more than 15 starters all season.

They need to figure out who gets to be in the starting lineup and who comes off the bench.

Jae'Sean Tate has been incredible for the team, but is he a starting small forward for a playoff team? Or is he just getting his reps in and will shift to a backup role once the final lineup is decided? That has not been figured out yet by the organization.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the second-worst record in the West, but they are certain of their starting lineup and bench.

Other teams have figured out a major chunk of their rotation and the Rockets still seem in disarray in this regard. They cannot afford to still be figuring out their rotations and players when the 2021-22 season begins.

#2 How to improve defense and size

Kelly Olynyk and Christian Wood for the Houston Rockets

The tallest player on the roster is 30-year-old Kelly Olynyk, who is not exactly considered a traditional 'big man'. He rarely comes in for pin downs or sets a screen for a high pick-and-roll. He is 6-foot-11 who plays power forward and has no post-up moves to speak of.

The Houston Rockets had DeMarcus Cousins, who dropped 28 points and 17 rebounds in one game, which gave Houston fans hope that something great was coming.Unfortunately, that outing proved to be a one-off and he could never replicate that production again. Cousins was waived and he subsequently signed with the LA Clippers.

The only other 'big man' to speak of is Christian Wood, who is still figuring out the full expanse of his game. The 25-year-old is having his best season so far and was a solid candidate for the 'Most Improved Player' award until he got injured.

For the purposes of this article, DJ Wilson is not considered as he has played just 23 games and is most likely a trade asset for the offseason rather than a useful rotation piece.

The Houston Rockets are 3rd in the league in steals and 9th in blocks. This one defensive aspect seems to be under control. But they are 28th in defensive rating and their final lineup isn't set yet.

Most of the young players aren't defensively aware and they play at a high pace, chasing down blocks, diving for loose balls and getting deflections while committing turnovers as well.

The main issue with young players is their speed and overcommitment. The game tends to slow down for athletes as they grow and stop rushing decisions. The Houston Rockets need a solid defensive identity and more size on their roster.

#3 Free agency signings or trades

Houston Rockets

Part of figuring out the Houston Rockets' final lineup involves deciding who will be kicked out. These young players are developing and can make for great trade assets. Young and rebuilding teams have often signed free agents who have helped bolster their roster and provide the scoring punch.

Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons is an example who has carried the team on his back. He is leading his team in multiple categories and is also a primary defensive weapon.

The Houston Rockets simply need someone like that. A player who is the main source of offense and behind whom everyone else can get behind. Wood can be a solid 2nd or 3rd option,but John Wall is not reliable considering his injury history. Wall and Gordon are being rumored to be in trade talks and there is a possibility that Wall might be waived altogether.

John Wall’s and Eric Gordon’s futures, could Houston package picks in a blockbuster, more: Rockets mailbag https://t.co/ShSz7VBCAO — The Athletic Houston (@TheAthleticHOU) April 28, 2021

The Houston Rockets front office needs to get busy in the offseason because they have the biggest task 'among all the teams in the league when it comes to finalizing the lineup for this squad. A bevy of players we see today won't even be present when the next season begins in 2021-22. The free agency market is deep and a lot of players will be on the trade block.

