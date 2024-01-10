3 jaw-dropping OG Anunoby stats that prove New York Knicks made the best NBA trade this season.

The New York Knicks are 5-0 since trading for OG Anunoby. They have the longest win streak in the NBA. Both sides of the ball have seen statistical improvements, and Anunoby fits right into the rotation.

Anunoby has been averaging 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game since arriving in the Big Apple. He has scored in double figures in four of five games. He also scored 23 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

The Knicks are rejuvenated with their new pieces. They have scored at least 110 points in every game with Anunoby in the lineup.

It is not just the scoring. The defense has also stepped up. The stats back up the impact of Anunoby’s arrival. Let’s take a look at three important figures that show how great the trade has been in New York.

3 jaw-dropping stats that show OG Anunoby is changing the Knicks

#3 - The Knicks have led 211 of 240 minutes

Not only are the Knicks winning since the trade, they are also dominating. They have led a whopping 211 of 240 minutes during the win streak since the trade with Toronto.

They are averaging 117.8 points per game in that span. They have won by a double-digit margin in their last four. The past two games were against the lowly Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers. However, they did beat the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers during the streak.

#2 - The Knicks are allowing just 97.4 ppg

The Knicks have always been a defensive team with coach Tom Thibodeau. However, the defense has revved up during this span with Anunoby.

They are allowing opponents to score just 97.4 ppg. They have held teams to less than 100 twice during the win streak. They are the top-rated defense in the league since trading for Anunoby. They are holding teams to 100.2 points per possession.

#1 - OG Anunoby is +111 since arriving in New York

Anunoby is killing it in plus/minus. He is +111 in five games with New York.

He is the first and only player to post a plus/minus of more than 100 since arriving with a new team.

He is also boosting his teammates. Anunoby is second in plus/minus in the NBA this month. He only trails teammate Isaiah Hartenstein. He is just ahead of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle who are third and fourth in the category since the turn of the year. Josh Hart is sixth.