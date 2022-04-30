3 key matchups that will decide the Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns playoff series

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are preparing for their Western Conference semifinal showdown. Both teams battled their way to impressive hard-fought series wins in the first round, and the upcoming matchup should provide plenty of fireworks.

The teams feature two of the league's most exciting offenses.

Dallas, one of the West's most underrated teams, impressed during the second half of the regular season. Phoenix has been one of the league's most dominant forces but had to deal with the scrappy New Orleans Pelicans in the first round.

The Mavs defeated the Utah Jazz in six games. It was an impressive team effort from Dallas, especially considering star Luka Doncic missed the first couple of games of the series. Now healthy, the Mavericks will have to be at their best to challenge the versatile Suns.

The upcoming showdown is sure to draw plenty of excitement. Let's take a look at three key matchups.

No. 3: Battle of rotations

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie

Despite the star power on both rosters, don't be surprised if the complimentary pieces play a big factor in this series.

For the Mavericks, it's going to be players like Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Finney-Smith has become a versatile piece and averaged 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 45.9% against Utah.

Since being acquired during the NBA's trade deadline in February, Dinwiddie has provided a huge boost. He averaged 15.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 4.3 assists per game in the opening round.

StatMuse @statmuse



21 PPG

10 RPG

70 FG%



Players are shooting 11% worse when guarded by Ayton. Only one big is better defensively — Bam Adebayo. Deandre Ayton is dominating on both ends this playoffs.21 PPG10 RPG70 FG%Players are shooting 11% worse when guarded by Ayton. Only one big is better defensively — Bam Adebayo. Deandre Ayton is dominating on both ends this playoffs. 21 PPG10 RPG70 FG%Players are shooting 11% worse when guarded by Ayton. Only one big is better defensively — Bam Adebayo. https://t.co/t3tOl7n5Cz

The Suns have also gotten a big boost from some of their complementary pieces, especially young players like Cameron Johnson and DeAndre Ayton. Ayton, in particular, could prove to be problematic for Dallas. Against the Pelicans, the talented big man averaged 20.5 ppg and 9.8 rpg while shooting 70.0%.

No. 2: Chris Paul and Jalen Brunson

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul

One of the more fascinating matchups in the series will be the battle between the two point guards. Chris Paul was sensational for Phoenix, especially in the closeout game, against New Orleans. In Game 6, Paul had 33 points, five rebounds and eight assists while shooting an eye-opening 14 of 14.

NBA @NBA



No one has made as many shots without a miss in the postseason as 14 for 14!No one has made as many shots without a miss in the postseason as @CP3 did in the @Suns series-clinching win. 14 for 14!No one has made as many shots without a miss in the postseason as @CP3 did in the @Suns series-clinching win. https://t.co/pOzjs1fkXe

There's an argument to be made that Dallas would not be in the second round if not for versatile guard Jalen Brunson. One of the league's most underrated players, Brunson has been absolutely sensational in the playoffs.

Brunson's performance in the first round was one of the best of any player in the playoffs, averaging 27.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 4.2 apg. Phoenix will need to keep Brunson in check to move past Dallas.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

Jalen Brunson puts the moves on Rudy Gobert and scores Jalen Brunson puts the moves on Rudy Gobert and scores 👀 https://t.co/cRmdQMwuzU

No. 1: Phoenix slowing down Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic

The assignment will be clear for the Phoenix Suns: slow down Luka Doncic. It will be easier said than done, as Doncic has the ability to take over a series with his weaponry on offense. After missing the first couple of games against Utah, Doncic returned and was sensational as expected. He averaged 29.0 ppg, 10.7 rpg and 5.7 apg while shooting 46.9%.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentrel

"Bye, Bye!" Luka Doncic just sent the Utah Jazz into a rebuild. Donovan Mitchell 100% gone."Bye, Bye!" Luka Doncic just sent the Utah Jazz into a rebuild. Donovan Mitchell 100% gone. 😂"Bye, Bye!" https://t.co/clPnGJUKji

Phoenix has been one of the most versatile teams on defense. Expect defensive anchors like Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder to spend plenty of time trying to slow down Doncic.

Bridges has also stood out on offense, averaging 17.3 ppg in the first round.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein