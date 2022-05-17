3 key matchups that will decide Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors' Western Conference finals showdown | NBA Playoffs 2022

The NBA's Western Conference Finals commence on Thursday with the Golden State Warriors playing host to the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.

The Warriors made their way to the conference finals after a semifinals victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in six games. The Mavericks, on the other hand, advanced after a Game 7 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The champions of the NBA's Western Conference will be decided between the third and fourth seeded teams in the conference. The Mavs have not surpassed the first-round of the playoffs in over 10 years.

Not only has first-year coach Jason Kidd broken the drought, he has led the team to the conference finals and they could possibly represent the West in the finals.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Luka Doncic did the following in the Dallas Mavericks' 7-game series win vs the Phoenix Suns:



Points:

Doncic: 228

Devin Booker: 164



Rebounds:

Doncic: 69

Deandre Ayton: 57



Assists:

Doncic: 49

Chris Paul: 40



Steals:

Doncic: 15

Mikal Bridges: 9



🤯🤯



(via Reddit u/PabloPicks) Luka Doncic did the following in the Dallas Mavericks' 7-game series win vs the Phoenix Suns:Points:Doncic: 228Devin Booker: 164Rebounds:Doncic: 69Deandre Ayton: 57Assists:Doncic: 49Chris Paul: 40Steals:Doncic: 15Mikal Bridges: 9🤯🤯(via Reddit u/PabloPicks) https://t.co/HeSkstKucm

The Warriors have not made it to the playoffs in the past two seasons, but a return has seen them stand a chance of going all the way.

Their last appearance saw them lose the 2019 NBA title to the Toronto Raptors. Steve Kerr will be looking to lead the team to its fourth title since 2015, having led them to five finals.

Let's take a look at some key matchups to pay attention to in the series.

Key match-ups in the NBA Western Conference finals showdown between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket.

The deciding factor of the NBA Western Conference finals series between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks lies in the impact of the guards. It’s a battle of the guards!

#1 Jordan Poole vs. Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after hitting a three point shot against the Golden State Warriors.

The Western Conference finals could possibly be decided by the influence of the sixth men, Jordan Poole of the Warriors and Spencer Dinwiddie of the Mavs.

Dinwiddie is the Mavericks' third-leading scorer in the playoffs, with an average of 13.2 points per game coming off the bench.

In Game 7 against the Phoenix Suns, the 28-year-old guard was good for 30 points, helping the team win the game in blowout fashion coming off the bench. He only featured for 25 minutes and shot for 73.3% from the field and 71.4% from three-point range.

Poole places third in scoring for the Warriors with an average of 19.3 points, behind Klay Thompson (20.4) and Steph Curry (26.9). He has shot 50.0%, along with 39.1% from beyond the arc.

Poole has recorded two 30+ points games in the playoffs, but has had low scoring games in his last three outings.

#2 Klay Thompson vs. Jalen Brunson

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball as Jalen Brunson of the Dallas Mavericks defends.

After being out since 2019 due to season-ending injuries, Klay Thompson has returned and has been essential for the Warriors in their playoffs run. He has averaged 20.4 points per game in the playoffs, with 45.0% field goal accuracy and leads the team from the three-point line at 40.8%.

Jalen Brunson has been the best supporting cast any player could ask for. He has been crucial for the Mavs' advancement to the NBA Western Conference finals. He averages 22.9 points per game, with a field goal accuracy of 46.7% and a three-point accuracy of 32.1%.

#3 Stephen Curry vs. Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after scoring a basket against the Golden State Warriors.

The leaders for both teams, Steph Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Dallas Mavericks, will be required to dominate the series. For the teams to lead the series, Curry and Doncic will need to show up and put up consistent performances across all games.

The Wall Street Journal @WSJ on.wsj.com/3ldnYrL Luka Doncic is one of the NBA’s most celebrated young stars. Now he’ll get his brightest stage with Dallas's showdown versus a reignited Steph Curry and Golden State, writes columnist @jasongay Luka Doncic is one of the NBA’s most celebrated young stars. Now he’ll get his brightest stage with Dallas's showdown versus a reignited Steph Curry and Golden State, writes columnist @jasongay. on.wsj.com/3ldnYrL

Doncic places second in scoring in the 2022 NBA playoffs, behind Giannis Antetokounmpo with an average of 31.5 points per game. He has put up high scoring performances and stands a chance to be the scoring champion of the playoffs.

Curry, on the other hand, ranks eighth in scoring with an average of 26.9 points per game.

For any team to get the advantage over the other, Curry and Doncic have to put up high-level performances for the entirety of the series. They will also be required to remain healthy, as their absence will be detrimental to their team's success.

Edited by Adam Dickson