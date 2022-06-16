3 key statistics to watch out as Golden State Warriors look to close the series in Boston | NBA Finals 2022

Game 6 of the NBA Finals will see the Golden State Warriors take on the Boston Celtics. The Dubs will look to carry their momentum from Game 5 in a bid to secure the title.

Star guard Stephen Curry has averaged 30.6/5.8/4.6 on 46.6-41.7-83.3 shooting splits. Celtics wing Jayson Tatum, on the other hand, has averaged 23.2/7.6/7 on 37.3-47.5-65.6 shooting splits.

The Warriors handed the Celtics their first back-to-back loss in the playoffs on Monday. The C's turned the ball over 18 times, with Stephen Curry going 0-of-9 from 3-point range.

Before we head into Game 6, here are three crucial statistics to watch out for.

1. Turnovers for the Boston Celtics

Turnovers have proven costly for the Boston Celtics throughout this postseason. They are 14-3 in the playoffs when they have fifteen or fewer turnovers and are 0-6 when they have 16 or more.

StatMuse @statmuse Jayson Tatum is having a wild playoffs:



— 1st in points

— 1st in assists

— Most turnovers ever Jayson Tatum is having a wild playoffs:— 1st in points— 1st in assists— Most turnovers ever https://t.co/yi7FKnbDTB

The Warriors, on the other hand, have done a great job taking care of the ball. They are 8-1 when they have 13 or fewer turnovers this postseason, 7-5 when they turn the ball over more than 13 times.

We discussed how the Warriors are forcing the Celtics to turn the ball over. But the lack of a true point guard is really hurting the Celtics.

2. Rebounding for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are the premier 3-point shooting team in the NBA. With three-point percentages inherently low, controlling possessions becomes a key factor when it comes to winning games.

The Warriors are 10-1 in the post-season when they have outrebounded their opponents.

Of note, here is the fact that when the Golden State Warriors rebound the ball well, they win games. However, the rebounds leader has not always won the series in these playoffs. The Denver Nuggets lost 1-4 to the Warriors but outrebounded them for the series.

Points in the paint for both teams

One stat that has shown consistency is the correlation between the 'points in the paint' leader and the winner. This stat becomes a little more crucial when one factors in how many turnovers the Celtics have had driving into the paint. In each game in the series so far, the winner has outscored the opponent in this category.

GSW PITP BOS PITP Outcome Game 5 50 36 GSW Win Game 4 38 32 GSW Win Game 3 26 52 BOS Win Game 2 40 24 GSW Win Game 1 26 34 BOS Win

All the data above has been provided by NBA.com and Second Spectrum.

