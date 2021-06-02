Three LA Lakers players whose fate in the off-season is dependent on the 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Lakers will square off against the Phoenix Suns at the Phoenix Suns Arena tonight in Game 5 of their first-round playoff matchup.

The series is tied at 2-2, and both teams will be looking to move closer to a second round appearance with a win tonight. The LA Lakers will most likely be without the services of Anthony Davis, who exited Game 4 with a groin issue.

Apart from the franchise itself, it will be a pivotal game for some of the LA Lakers players as well, as their future with the team is still uncertain.

3 LA Lakers players that need to perform in the 2021 NBA Playoffs in order to receive a significant offer in the offseason

With the exception of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, all other LA Lakers players have been flattered to deceive so far in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Role players like Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso have struggled. Off-season acquisitions like Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder haven't had the desired impact in the minutes they have played.

On that note, let's take a look at three LA Lakers stars whose fate in the off-season is dependent on the 2021 NBA playoffs -

#3 - Andre Drummond

Los Angeles Lakers' Andre Drummond

The LA Lakers acquired Andre Drummond in a buyout deal. His acquisition was mainly as an option for the center position and to deal with the void left by Dwight Howard and Javale McGee. Drummond has been a starter for the LA Lakers since his arrival, starting on the front court with Anthony Davis.

Drummond has featured in all four games against the Phoenix Suns, playing significant minutes in the 5. However, his performances haven't been satisfactory, especially in the last two games.

Reports suggest that the LA Lakers view Drummond as part of their future plans, but things could go south if his performances don't improve for the remainder of the playoffs.

#2 - Montrezl Harrell

Los Angeles Lakers' Montrezl Harrell

After logging 15 and five minutes in Games 1 and 2 respectively, Montrezl Harrell was not used by head coach Frank Vogel in Games 3 and 4. Harrell took to social media to vent his frustration, and there is a possibility of him getting playing time tonight in Anthony Davis' absence.

Montrezl Harrell, out of the rotation tonight thus far with Marc Gasol sliding into the backup center minutes, spent part of this timeout going over post moves with Andre Drummond. LAL's three center rotation has been uneasy at times, but if they pull for each other, it can work — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 26, 2021

Harrell signed a two year, $19 million deal with LA Lakers in November 2020, but the second year of the contract is not guaranteed. If the 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner does get playoff minutes going forward, he will have to prove his worth to the LA Lakers top brass.

#1- Dennis Schroder

Los Angeles Lakers' Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder's form in the playoff series against the Phoenix Suns has coincided with the LA Lakers' results. Schroder's impressive outings in Games 2 and 3 helped the LA Lakers take a 2-1 lead. His lackluster performances in the other two games proved costly for the Lakers.

Report: Dennis Schroder rejected four-year, $84M contract extension from Lakers https://t.co/YsmYteG80o — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) March 30, 2021

The former Atlanta Hawks star rejected a four year, $84 million extension by the LA Lakers earlier in the year. Schroder is looking for an offer close to the $100 million range. But it looks like the German will have to do part of the negotiating on the court for the rest of the LA Lakers' 2021 NBA playoffs campaign.

