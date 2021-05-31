"I am happy that I was able to fall on the sword for the rest of these athletes" - LeBron James looks back on the 'decision' that transformed the NBA

In the summer of 2010, LeBron James made the 'decision' to join hands with Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade at the Miami Heat. The trio went to 4 NBA finals together, winning two rings in 2012 and 2013. James was criticized for forming a 'superteam' but in hindsight, it turned out to be a transformative decision both for his career and for the NBA.

LeBron James unapologetic about joining the Miami Heat in 2010, believes it helped other athletes take control of their careers

Esteemed journalist Isaac Chotiner had the opportunity to have a tete-a-tete with LA Lakers star LeBron James recently. James reflected on the decision he made to join the Miami Heat back in 2010, and how it helped shape the path of many others. He said:

"You are always going to have people that are not going to agree with something that you do, but at the end of the day they can’t stop you, and can’t stop your path, and can’t stop your journey."

LeBron James continued:

"I am happy that I was able to fall on the sword for the rest of these athletes, men and women, to be able to feel empowered.”

LeBron James followed his stint with the Miami Heat with a move to his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. James returned to Ohio to complete the promise he had made to Cavaliers fans of delivering the franchise's first ever NBA championship.

Since Rich Paul started his agency nine years ago, he has negotiated nearly $2 billion in deals for his clients. But his rise has led to heated conversations about what it takes to be a good agent. https://t.co/fXUNE2pNip — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) May 31, 2021

He kept the promise, as the Cleveland Cavaliers returned from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors in seven games in the 2016 NBA finals. LeBron James won the Finals MVP for his superb performance throughout the series, and also ended up making a highlight play late in the game with a chase down block on Andre Iguodala.

LeBron James has always played an active role in player empowerment, whether it was his decision to form a 'Big 3' with the Miami Heat or his business ventures, or even his relationship with the media. James has also ensured that he remains an active philanthropist, apart from an ally to the communities which have been on the end of police brutality and systemic oppression.

Chris Paul & LeBron James both led their teams Sunday in points & assist.



It was the first game in NBA history in which 2 players, age 35 or older, led their team in points & assists (regular season or playoffs) pic.twitter.com/rYhFj0ZHyJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 30, 2021

LeBron James is currently locked in a playoff battle with his friend Chris Paul's Phoenix Suns. The series is tied at 2-2, and James and the LA Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns Arena on Tuesday with the intent to take the lead in the first-round matchup.

