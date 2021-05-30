NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers could move on from Collin Sexton if an extension is not agreed upon

After another underwhelming NBA campaign, the Cleveland Cavaliers are once again the subject of multiple NBA trade rumors. There could be a few players who might be on the trade block in the offseason as the Cavaliers look to continue their roster rebuild. One of the players that will garner a lot of interest in the summer is Collin Sexton, who had a strong year with the team.

NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers might trade Collin Sexton as the front office tries to work around cap space

Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton in NBA action

As per the recent NBA trade rumors, there is a possibility that the Cleveland Cavaliers will make Collin Sexton available in trade talks this summer. Two NBA executives suggested the Cavaliers will look to move on from Sexton, who was their best player in the 2020-21 campaign.

Two executives suggested the Cavs could deal Collin Sexton to avoid signing him to an extension, per @terrypluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer pic.twitter.com/VGUx0tZd5s — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) May 30, 2021

The reason behind the decision could be the Cleveland Cavaliers' cap space issue. Kevin Love is due $30 million per year for the next two seasons, while Jarrett Allen will also be eligible for a new contract in the offseason. Sexton himself is an extension candidate, and that's before any Darius Garland extension kicks in.

Sexton had a productive year with the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 24 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists. He ended the season with a 47-37-81 shooting split, also tallying one steal per game. Sexton's biggest moment of the season was against the Brooklyn Nets, as he spoiled the Nets' big three debut with 42 points in an overtime win.

NBA trade rumors also suggest that the Cleveland Cavaliers are likely to compensate for Collin Sexton's possible departure by picking a guard in the 2021 Draft. Three of the top-4 players in the 2021 NBA Draft are expected to be guards, and if the Cleveland Cavaliers end up with a pick in that region, they will have no qualms about letting Sexton go.

Collin Sexton is a ball-dominant guard whose ceiling is being a sixth-man, and if these NBA trade rumors are true, several teams should be a part of the sweepstakes.

