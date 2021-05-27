3 possibilities Toronto Raptors can explore with their 2021 NBA Draft lottery pick

The Toronto Raptors have a lottery pick going into the 2021 NBA Draft, a luxury they haven't been able to afford since the 2016 season. The Raptors' trajectory has gone down since their maiden NBA Championship win in 2019, crashing out in the second round last season and not even making the postseason this year.

3 ways the Toronto Raptors can maximize their 2021 NBA Draft lottery pick and get back in mix for the postseason

The Toronto Raptors finished the 2020-21 season in the 12th spot in the Eastern Conference, way off their preseason goal of making noise in NBA Playoffs. With Nick Nurse's team looking to be back amongst the big boys again in the 2021-22 campaign, here are some ways they can utilize their draft pick.

Scenario #1 - Trade the Lottery pick

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors haven't enjoyed much luck in the first round of the NBA Draft in the last five seasons, with only Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby being major contributors to the team. There have been some absolute duds like Bruno Caboclo as well, which might incline Masai Ujiri and co. to trade the lottery pick.

Ujiri is a masterful negotiator, and there is a high probability of the Toronto Raptors getting a healthy return for their pick. The Raptors are a win-now team, and getting a high-quality starter in exchange for a package of picks won't be the worst idea in the world.

Scenario #2 - Go ahead with the Lottery pick selection

Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers

Another option the Toronto Raptors will have on their hands is to make the lottery pick selection, which will be a great decision in terms of their salary cap health. Rookie players are signed to a relatively cheap contract, which will give the Raptors the option of entering the free agency market for a big name.

There is obviously a potential upside of the rookie turning out to be a contributor right away, which could turn out to be a perfect scenario for the franchise. There is a decent probability of that happening, considering the Toronto Raptors will be picking at one of the top spots.

Scenario #3 - Move down the NBA 2021 Draft

Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers

The Toronto Raptors will also have the alternative option of moving down the 2021 NBA Draft, which might be a more valuable prospect considering their situation. This will give the Raptors multiple first-round picks to offer in a potential trade, adding to their two second-round picks (46 and 47).

The No.10 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft returned picks No.15 and No.20, which makes this a brilliant option to explore for the Toronto Raptors ahead of the upcoming draft lottery.

