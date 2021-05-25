LA Clippers or LA Lakers - Which team has the higher chance of getting knocked out in Round 1 | NBA Playoffs 2021

Both the LA Lakers and LA Clippers lost the first games of their respective first-round playoff series. The Lakers fell to the Phoenix Suns 90-99, while the Clippers failed to take care of business at home against the Dallas Mavericks, losing 113-103.

The LA Lakers and LA Clippers play their respective second matches of the series tonight. It is safe to say that both title contenders will be looking to level things up, as very few teams have managed to come back from a 2-0 deficit in playoff history.

NBA Playoffs 2021: LA Lakers or LA Clippers? Which team is more likely to exit in Round 1 of the Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns - Game One

The LA Lakers have had a tumultuous 2020/21 NBA campaign so far, as they have had to navigate a good chunk of their regular season without the services of Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

However, the star duo made a timely return at the tail end of the regular season, giving fans hope that the team will be in a good position to retain the championship.

But Anthony Davis' shaky form suggests otherwise. The former New Orleans Pelicans big had a dismal outing against the Phoenix Suns in Game 1, scoring just 13 points and grabbing seven rebounds on 5-16 shooting from the field.

Even more alarming was that he allowed a young DeAndre Ayton to dominate him, as the Bahamian center put up 21 points and 16 rebounds.

If Anthony Davis doesn't shrug off the injury jitters and return to form, the LA Lakers might have to exit the NBA Playoffs in Round 1 itself.

The Lakers were outscored 26-17 in 12:44 with AD at the 5 yesterday. It was 73-73 when anyone else was at the 5. https://t.co/0ePtulE0MX — Laker Film Room (@LakerFilmRoom) May 24, 2021

Another factor that could play a crucial role in the LA Lakers not reaching the second round is their opponents, the Phoenix Suns.

The LA Lakers getting the seventh seed at the end of the regular season meant a matchup with second seed Suns, who have been an extremely balanced outfit since day one.

The Suns have the right blend of experience and youth, with Chris Paul shepherding the likes of Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton.

The Suns finished in the top-10 for both offense and defense, and might just prove too much for the LA Lakers to handle, who simply don't possess that kind of squad depth and balance.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Lauri Markkanen contemplating joining forces with Luka Doncic at Dallas Mavericks in the off-season

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers have still not found an answer to counter Luka Doncic. The Slovenian sensation was phenomenal in last year's first-round series against the LA Clippers as well, but it looks like the Real Madrid product is going to will his team through to the second round this time around.

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game One

Doncic was one of the prime candidates to win the MVP award, as he put up averages of 27 points, eight assists and eight rebounds during the regular season.

He was phenomenal in the first game, scoring 31 points, grabbing 10 boards and dishing out 11 assists.

If the LA Clippers don't find a way to contain Doncic for the remainder of the series, there is little chance that they will progress in the playoffs.

.@ShannonSharpe on Game 2 of the Clippers and Mavericks series:



"I have the Clippers winning 114-111. But if the Mavs keep this thing close until the final 5 minutes, I'll be on the edge of my seat because I know the Clippers will fold." pic.twitter.com/5xlZJsddsu — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 25, 2021

Another element that could play a role in the LA Clippers' potential exit in the first round is the lack of supporting cast around Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

George and Leonard chipped in with 23 and 26 points respectively in Game 1, but no other LA Clippers player scored more than 11.

If the LA Clippers are to go past the Dallas Mavericks, other players will have to step up as well.

Also Read: What happened to Chris Paul against the LA Lakers? Will the Phoenix Suns star be fit for Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs?