NBA Rumors: Lauri Markkanen contemplating joining forces with Luka Doncic at Dallas Mavericks in the off-season

NBA rumors indicate that the Chicago Bulls will have a major decision to make on Lauri Markkanen, who is set to become a free agent in the summer.

The star from Finland has been a regular fixture at power forward for the Bulls since coming from the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017, despite being quite inconsistent in his performances.

NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen eyeing a move to Dallas Mavericks

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times, Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen is considering signing with the Dallas Mavericks in the off-season.

If the move goes through, it will see him join hands with two European superstars in Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

The Dallas Mavericks will possess considerable cap-room in the summer, which makes the possibility of this move happening quite realistic.

The Mavericks are a popular destination for players of European descent, as stars like Dirk Nowitzki and more recently Luka Doncic have made their name with the 2011 NBA champions.

Lauri Markkanen had a productive season with the Chicago Bulls, averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. He shot a superb 40% from downtown, and will provide the Dallas Mavericks with much-needed three-point shooting.

The Mavericks finished in the middle of the pack in that discipline during the regular season.

Lauri Markkanen has spent four seasons with the Chicago Bulls. He was part of the Jimmy Butler trade, which saw Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn join the six-time NBA champions in 2017.

Zach LaVine has taken up a starring role for the Chicago Bulls, while Kris Dunn left the team in the 2020 off-season, which leaves Markkanen to make a decision regarding his future in the summer.

Multiple executives and scouts anticipate the San Antonio Spurs will make a 'strong offer' to Lauri Markkanen this summer, per Bleacher Report pic.twitter.com/2YrHale84B — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 17, 2021

NBA rumors suggest that the Chicago Bulls will match any serious offers that Lauri Markkanen receives in the off-season.

He is a restricted free agent, which will allow the Bulls to match these offers. It remains to be seen where the Arizona product will play next season.

