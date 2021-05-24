What happened to Chris Paul against the LA Lakers? Will the Phoenix Suns star be fit for Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs? 

The Phoenix Suns' veteran point guard Chris Paul suffered an injury scare in Game 1 of the Western Conference playoffs Round 1 series with the LA Lakers.

Paul was hurt when LeBron James went for a rebound and made contact with the Suns star in the process. Paul's teammate Cameron Payne also barged into him, which led to the former going down in the second quarter of the game.

The Phoenix Suns medical team diagnosed Paul with a right shoulder contusion, but he was given the green light to finish the game.

Chris Paul's availability is key to the Phoenix Suns' chances of progression in the postseason

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul will be available to play the second game of the first round of the playoff series against the LA Lakers. The former Clippers man spoke to the media about his status after the game and said the following:

"I just remember I felt 'Uhh!' I heard like a crack, or whatever."

Chris Paul also mentioned watching a Kobe Bryant video on the subject of injuries just before the game.

"In the thing [the video] Kobe says, like, 'Injuries, sometimes you just can't control them,'" Paul said. "So, that was all that was going through my mind after the play I got hit."

Chris Paul scored seven points and dished out eight assists as the Phoenix Suns inflicted a 90-99 loss upon reigning champions LA Lakers at the Phoenix Suns Arena. Paul wasn't at his best after going down in the second quarter of Game 1. However, his leadership and playmaking certainly played a pivotal role in the Suns' win.

Chris Paul has struggled with injuries throughout his playoffs career. The most devastating was the hamstring injury he suffered in Game 5 of the 2018 Western Conference finals.

The Houston Rockets were 3-2 up against the eventual champion Golden State Warriors but went down in seven games in Chris Paul's absence. It was Paul's best chance at winning a championship to date, but he still has a legitimate shot at the NBA crown this year with a young and determined Phoenix Suns outfit.

Paul and the Suns will now gear up for Tuesday, where they will face a determined LA Lakers team looking to level the series.

