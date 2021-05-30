NBA Rumors: Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn to reportedly receive offers in the range of $15 million in free agency

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn is expected to be involved in multiple NBA rumors, considering he will be a restricted free agent in the summer. Nunn and the Heat ended their 2020/21 NBA campaign on a disappointing note, bowing out in the first round of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat might be priced out of keeping restricted free agent Kendrick Nunn next season

Miami Heat v Houston Rockets

According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, Miami Heat point guard Kendrick Nunn could command contract offers in the range of $15 million per year. Nunn has played an important role for the Miami Heat both off the bench and as part of the starting lineup during the last two seasons, providing the team with a scoring punch.

Kendrick Nunn averaged 14 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in the 2020/21 regular season. However, the averages fell off during the playoffs, as Nunn registered a stat line of 10 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist.

Kendrick Nunn was a part of the 2018 NBA draft, but went undrafted. He then played for the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors before eventually signing with the Heat in 2019. In his first season, he averaged 15 points per game, and was one of the candidates to win the NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

The Miami Heat have some key decisions to make in the summer, which involve the likes of Kendrick Nunn and even Duncan Robinson. Both players are restricted free agents.

However, there is a possibility that they will only be able to keep one, as Kendrick Nunn's $15 million per year contract might prove to be too steep for them. NBA rumors indicate that Robinson's services are not going to come at a cheap price either, leaving the Miami Heat front office in a major dilemma.

Other players that the Miami Heat will have to make a decision on are unrestricted free agents Victor Oladipo, Trevor Ariza, Nemanja Bjelica, Dewayne Dedmon and Udonis Haslem.

NBA rumors suggest that Oladipo and Bjelica are likely to leave, but the Miami Heat will certainly ponder over Dedmon and Ariza's status. Haslem's retirement is likely, which should make things relatively simpler in terms of cap space for Pat Riley and co.

