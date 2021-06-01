3 LA Lakers players who will need to step up in Anthony Davis' absence in Game 5 | 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The LA Lakers fell to the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 at the Staples Center, losing the clash 100-92. Chris Paul finished the game with 18 points and 9 assists while LeBron James led all scorers with 25 points on 10-21 shooting. The LA Lakers will now focus their attention on today as they visit the Phoenix Arena for Game 5.

The LA Lakers need the rest of their roster to improve their production in Anthony Davis' absence

The LA Lakers are most likely to miss out on the services of Anthony Davis in Game 5. The former New Orleans Pelicans star walked off injured in the second quarter and didn't return to the court. Davis has been diagnosed with a strained groin and is listed as day-to-day.

In Anthony Davis' absence, other LA Lakers players will need to step up. Here are the three players who will need to improve their performance in Game 5 -

#3 Marc Gasol

Los Angeles Lakers' Marc Gasol (#14)

Marc Gasol's minutes in the LA Lakers rotation have only increased since Game 2, partly because of the kind of influence the Phoenix Suns' DeAndre Ayton has had on the series. Gasol is not the offensive force he once was, but his defense has been stellar so far.

Didn't expect Marc Gasol's offensive rebounding to be the thing carrying Lakers offense. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) May 30, 2021

Gasol was in and out of the LA Lakers set up throughout the regular season, but he is certainly a player who can be a difference-maker in the playoffs. Frank Vogel will especially need him tonight for his presence in the paint on the defensive end and because of the spacing, he provides on the offensive front. With Anthony Davis out, Gasol is also the LA Lakers' best rim protector.

#2 Kyle Kuzma

Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma's defensive awareness and ability to make hustle plays has been on full display in the first-round matchup against the Phoenix Suns. But his poor offensive output has undone all the good work he has done on the other end.

That sequence for Kyle Kuzma was ... something pic.twitter.com/RaYntf5OHd — Shawn Medow (@ShawnMedow) May 28, 2021

In the four games against Phoenix, Kyle Kuzma has averaged five points on a dismal 24% shooting from the field. He is making four three-point attempts per game, completing just 18% of them. The LA Lakers will need better offensive production from the power forward if they are win Game 5 in Phoenix in Anthony Davis' absence.

#1 Dennis Schroder

Los Angeles Lakers' Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder's performances directly correlate with the LA Lakers' results in the Phoenix Suns series. The LA Lakers won Games 2 and 3, in which Schroder scored 24 and 20 points, respectively. Schroder only managed to add 14 and eight points in the Lakers' losses against Phoenix.

The LA Lakers acquired Schroder for his scoring and playmaking abilities. These attributes led him to a second-place finish in the 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting. The LA Lakers will want to see more of that from Schroder, especially with Anthony Davis essentially ruled out of Game 5.

