3 landing spots for Jonathan Kuminga amid rumors of Warriors looking to trade Congolese forward

Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors could be parting ways. The trade rumors are swirling even though the trade deadline is months away. One NBA executive thinks the Warriors may be at their breaking point with the young forward. He may not have a fit in their rotation.

Kuminga was the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA draft. However, he has not lived up to that draft position.

He is having a decent season, averaging 12.3 points per game. However, Golden State uses him more as a big due to its lack of size, and he has not helped its rebounding problem with only 3.3 per game.

The Warriors (6-8) have lost six in a row and may be looking to make some changes. Kuminga could be one of those moves. He is extremely young and on a rookie deal. That could make him an appealing asset. Teams with younger rosters or contenders could add him as a supplementary piece.

Some teams who may need a versatile big could be a trade partner for Golden State. Let’s look at some potential landing spots for Kuminga.

Three potential trade destinations for Jonathan Kuminga

If Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors part ways, he could be a valuable trade asset. He is on a cheap deal at $6.0 million this season.

Some teams who need another piece or have a depleted frontcourt could look to acquire the young Congolese forward. There are a few teams that could fit that criteria. Here are three landing spots amid the trade rumors surrounding Kuminga.

#3, Miami Heat

The Heat are always looking to make moves. They are rarely ever satisfied, and team president Pat Riley is always trying to build a title contender. Jonathan Kuminga could help out the Heat’s lack of bigs.

Kuminga could do a lot of things that Bam Adebayo does for the Heat, only, of course, at a much lesser level. Kuminga could be a nice piece to help fill in when Kevin Love needs rest or Caleb Martin continues to deal with his injuries. The Heat also have a solid track record of developing young talent other teams give up on.

#2, Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have a lot of assets. They are building a roster without a majorly expensive superstar. They could look to add some more young talent. Jonathan Kuminga also fits in their defensive scheme as a versatile wing who can add some scoring in the second unit.

Brooklyn also has some solid scoring pieces they could give back to Golden State, including someone like Royce O’Neale, who could add veteran help to the Warriors.

#1, Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets do not make too many big splashy trades. However, they could look to add young talent. The Hornets need to improve on defense, and Jonathan Kuminga could help with his two-way ability and length. He could fit nicely as a complimentary piece to their young core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and P.J. Washington.

However, the Hornets do not have a lot to offer Golden State. The Warriors may not be interested in the mostly young roster of Charlotte.