3 looming issues for Grizzlies after Ja Morant and Co suffer brutal playoff sweep

On Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies became the first team to be swept in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Though the sweep came at the hands of the team with the league's best record, the Grizzlies will nevertheless go back to the drawing board as they begin their long offseason.

Among all the questions Memphis needs to answer, three glaring issues demand much of their attention. The team, coaching staff and front office have six months to start addressing these issues before the next season tips off.

3 looming issues for the Grizzlies to address

#1 What is the future of Ja Morant in Memphis?

During the first-round series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder, some observers pointed out that Ja Morant seemed disengaged during certain possessions. Notably, this was even before he sustained a hip injury that forced him to exit early in Game 3 and ultimately kept him out of Game 4.

With reports emerging in recent weeks that Morant had been a "Taylor Jenkins guy" until the former Grizzlies coach was fired, it's worth asking whether the team can find a way to reignite Morant’s enthusiasm — or if they'll choose to trade away the franchise star and start over.

#2 Who will be named head coach for next season?

In one of the more turbulent head coaching situations in recent memory, Jenkins was relieved of his duties with nine games left in the regular season.

Tuomas Iisalo, who joined the Memphis coaching staff at the start of the season, was named interim head coach. In that capacity, he led the Grizzlies to a 5-4 regular season finish before they were swept by OKC.

The question now is whether the front office will remove the interim tag from Iisalo, a highly accomplished coach in Europe, or opt for a more established name to lead the team moving forward.

#3 How will the Grizzlies elevate their defense?

While Memphis had one of the better offenses in the league during the regular season, its defense wasn't at an elite level. The Grizzlies ranked 11th in defensive rating, 12th in opponents' points in the paint, and 15th in opponents' 3-point percentage.

Memphis will have to find ways to elevate its defense to the next level. This could entail making roster moves or finding the right coaches to install a more effective defensive scheme.

