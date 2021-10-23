3 Memphis Grizzlies players besides Ja Morant who'll be key to their success in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Memphis Grizzlies have recorded one in the win column to start their 2021-22 NBA campaign. They welcomed their fans to the FedExForum in exquisite fashion with a 132-121 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ja Morant, as anticipated, was the star of the show in the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener. He registered 37 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two blocks. Despite the ridiculous attack on the rim, his most highlight-worthy moment was the sensational block on Lauri Markkanen to end the first half.

Which three players will be significant contributors to the Memphis Grizzlies' 2021-22 NBA campaign?

The Memphis Grizzlies are not a star-studded team but will be looking to qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Wins against the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors in the 2021 play-in tournament guaranteed them the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Although the Memphis Grizzlies lost Jonas Valanciunas, who was a crucial player in their 2020-21 campaign, they brought in Steven Adams. While Adams is not as versatile, he has a more dominating presence in the paint. He finished his debut with eight points, three assists and 14 rebounds.

Another player that deserves mention is De'Anthony Melton. He was allowed to start for the Grizzlies, and he made the best use of it, recording 20 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

While these are meaningful contributions, here are the top three players besides Morant who will be key to the Memphis Grizzlies' success in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrate

Dillion Brooks is currently in recovery after fracturing his left hand in the offseason. As a result, the Memphis Grizzlies had to restructure their lineup, promoting Melton to the starting lineup. According to an injury report by CBS Sports, Dillion will be out until at least October 27.

Brooks played a vital role in the Memphis Grizzlies' 2020-21 season. As disruptive as he was on defense, he was also aggressive on offense. He was the second-best scorer behind Ja, averaging 17.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 steals.

The swingman will be a key player for the Memphis Grizzlies when he returns. His partnership with Morant bore fruit, as well as his standout defensive display against Stephen Curry in the play-in.

#2 Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies were without Jaren Jackson Jr. for almost the entire 2020-21 season after he tore his meniscus in the Orlando bubble. He featured in only 11 games for the team, with only four as a starter.

With the long offseason, the forward has come back looking renewed. His outing in the offseason has been sensational, spreading the floor and knocking down three-pointers at will.

Jackson Jr. started the 2021-22 season with a statement on both ends of the court for the Memphis Grizzlies. He finished the game with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and four blocks.

#1 Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies in action against the Washington Wizards

Desmond Bane might have secured his spot as a starter following incredible performances in the preseason. The shooting guard found his form in the offseason and has continued to shine for the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener, he scored 22 points, grabbed three rebounds and made five assists. The sophomore has shown tremendous improvement compared to his rookie season and could be an efficient secondary scorer for the team.

