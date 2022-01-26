3 milestones LeBron James could reach by the end of the 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James, in his 19th season in the NBA, is assaulting the record books like no one has arguably ever done in league history. Already the owner of some of the best post-season numbers, the four-time MVP is also climbing several all-time regular-season ladders. When it’s all said and done, his collective achievements could be untouchable.

With the 2021-22 NBA season already past the halfway mark, there are a few significant milestones that could be his before the playoffs commence. The LA Lakers are eighth in the Western Conference with a 24-24 record. With 34 games remaining and LeBron James playing at an MVP level, there’s little reason to doubt that he can achieve loftier numbers.

'King James' recently tied the late legendary Laker Kobe Bryant for 14th place for most games played in the NBA. He’s also a shoo-in to tie the Black Mamba for second-most All-Star selections (18).

There are, however, more illustrious records that could fall by the wayside for LeBron James as the season progresses. Here's a look at three of them:

#3 LeBron James could go 9th in all-time steals

The four-time champion is currently tenth in this category with 2122, and is only 40 swipes away to tie the legendary Houston Rockets big man Hakeem Olajuwon. Although the 'Chosen One' is more known for his highlight reel chase-down blocks, it has been his steals that have caused nuisance through his 19 seasons in the league.

The ability to read an opposing defense and anticipate passes has led to countless rim-rattling dunks and momentum-swaying assists at the other end. LeBron James running downhill at full speed after a steal is one of the most terrifying sights for defenders. Scoring on fast breaks has provided him a steady dose of points.

James’ two straight steals against the Brooklyn Nets in the LA Lakers’ win were perfect examples of how those interventions can impact games.

If James plays the remaining 34 games, he will only need to average 1.17 steals per contest to tie Olajuwon. He has posted 1.6 SPGs in 36 games this season, which is also his career average. By the end of the season, he could get past the 'Dream' in the career steals list, if he continues at the same pace.

Only two players in NBA history are ranked in the top ten in both scoring and steals. One is 'King James' and the other is Michael Jordan, who’s ranked third.

#2 6th in all-time assists

King James could move past Magic Johnson for sixth place in the all-time assists ranking and become the first player to 30K points, 10K rebounds and 10K assists. [Photo: Hoops Habit]

LeBron James has amassed a total of 9923 assists after the LA Lakers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets. He is now only 218 dimes from tying with another legendary Laker on the list. Magic Johnson is just a step ahead of the superstar he brought to the franchise to bring championship #17.

Barring any injury or entry to virus protocols, the purple and gold player could squeeze past the revered Johnson for ninth in all-time assists. James has to average 6.4 assists for the remainder of the season to go level with Johnson.

Given how much the Lakers depend on his playmaking, there’s a very real chance James could surpass his friend and former boss. This season, James is norming 6.3 dishes per contest. A slight uptick in his average could bag him another record.

Currently, only James belongs to the 30K points, 10K rebounds and 9K assists club. The closest to him in this achievement is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who has 5K+ assists. Moving past Magic Johnson will make James the first-ever player to amass 30K points, 10K rebounds and 10K assists, which are simply mind-blowing numbers.

#1 2nd in all-time scoring

It’s almost insane, looking at his scoring numbers, what a pass-first superstar has built over the years of just pure basketball brilliance.

He has averaged at least 25 PPG in his last 18 seasons. Kevin Durant is second with 13 while Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Michael Jordan share third with 12. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the all-time scoring leader, only had ten such seasons.

LeBron James is now only 514 points away from dethroning Malone for second in the all-time scoring list. He has to average only 15.1 points per game for the next 34 contests.

The soon-to-be 18x All-Star this season is averaging almost double what is needed (29.1 PPG). The icing on the cake could be the possibility of achieving the feat against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Ohio.

LeBron James’ 29.1 PPG currently makes him the oldest (37Y) to post at least 25 per contest. The fact that he’s also the youngest to reach at least 25 PPG after he totaled 27.2 in his second year in the NBA is just out of this world.

The King of basketball is the only player in NBA history to rank in the top ten in scoring, assists and steals. It's only a matter of time before Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s once seemingly unreachable all-time scoring crown could go down,

