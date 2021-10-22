3 Minnesota Timberwolves players who could be key to their success in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Minnesota Timberwolves kicked off their 2021-22 NBA campaign with an emphatic 124-106 victory over the Houston Rockets. It was a dominating performance at both ends of the court from the Wolves, whose starters did most of the heavy lifting.

Success for the Minnesota Timberwolves would be a playoff appearance for the second time in five years. While they would love to make a deeper run, the battle for supremacy in the Western Conference would be stiff.

Which players could be key to the Minnesota Timberwolves' success in the 2021-22 NBA season?

The Minnesota Timberwolves are not a star-studded team, so it's pretty clear who could play a crucial role in their quest to have a successful 2021-22 season. While the team is not overrun with elite talent, they have All-Star-caliber players who can influence proceedings on the hardwood.

Josh Okogie and Jaden McDaniels deserve an honorable mention for their roles in the team. While they are not high-level scorers, their efforts in defense could go a long way in helping the Minnesota Timberwolves' success. With the offensive firepower they have, making stops and converting on the other end of the floor could be a tad easier.

On that note, here are the three players who could make a difference for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season:

#3 D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell (#0) of the Minnesota Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell is an exciting player to watch, but he is also one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. He knows how to score baskets, but he is not of much help for the Minnesota Timberwolves in defense.

❄️ @IceyDLO D'Angelo Russell tonight vs the Rockets 22 PTS
3 REB
7 AST
24 MINUTES

3 REB

7 AST

24 MINUTES D’Angelo Russell tonight vs the Rockets 22 PTS

3 REB

7 AST

24 MINUTES https://t.co/OBRUOjR78C

After bouncing around the league for a while, Russell has found a home with the Minnesota Timberwolves. His fit with the team is unquestionable, though, as he's playing some of the best basketball of his career. In their season opener, Russell registered 22 points, seven assists and three rebounds.

#2 Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards (#1) of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Well, we are in for an intriguing season if Anthony Edwards continues to play with the same intensity he did in the Minnesota Timberwolves' first game of the season. The sophomore has shown tremendous improvement from what he displayed in his rookie season. His scoring average could increase, considering the developments in his game.

Edwards ended the game with 29 points, six rebound, and three assists while shooting 50% from beyond the arc on 12 attempts. If he can continue producing performances like these at both ends of the court, the Minnesota Timberwolves might have a shot at reaching the playoffs.

#1 Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns (#32) of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Unsurprisingly, Karl-Anthony Towns could cause the most damage for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. That's because he is a dominant big man, and can also comfortably switch and guard smaller players.

NBA TV @NBATV Karl-Anthony Towns in transition with AUTHORITY 💪 Karl-Anthony Towns in transition with AUTHORITY 💪 https://t.co/Ka3ix0xVzW

Towns gave an insight into his pregame ritual, which should provide an understanding of why he plays the way he does. According to Dane Moore, a reporter with the Blue Wire Timberwolves, Towns has a bizarre pregame ritual:

"Before games, I know Kobe had talked about that he used to listen to Halloween-themed music and that would really get him going. I really have just been watching two gorillas fight before every game. I've been addicted to that. I want to see who is the best in the laws of nature. I'm watching gorillas fight all day. I know if I'm in that video, I'm leaving out alive. Someone gotta die. Ain't gonna be me."

Towns opened his 2021-22 NBA campaign with 30 points, ten rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. He also knocked down three of four attempts from the three-point range. Without Towns, there is not much hope for the Minnesota Timberwolves to have a successful season.

Edited by Bhargav