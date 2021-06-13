3 moves Boston Celtics must make in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Boston Celtics had a subpar run in the 2020-21 NBA season. After clinching the 7th seed in the East, the Celtics were eliminated by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

A couple of changes have been made to the Boston Celtics front office since their playoff exit. However, these changes will have to extend to the team roster if better results are expected in the 2021-22 NBA season.

How the Boston Celtics can improve their roster ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

Although the Boston Celtics are still in the market for a head coach following Brad Stevens' promotion, decisions on the roster also need to be made quickly. Jayson Tatum has been carrying the team with occasional help from Jaylen Brown. Perhaps it is time to provide the 22-year-old with the right supporting cast.

Using the 2020-21 NBA season as a benchmark, here are three moves the Boston Celtics must make in the 2021 NBA offseason.

#1 Trade Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker is at the center of trade rumors for the second time since his arrival in Boston in the 2019 offseason. The four-time All-Star was at the center of a 2020 NBA trade that broke down. The Boston Celtics were looking to trade him with Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Considering his health problems, the Boston Celtics will need to trade Kemba Walker for younger talent. The 31-year-old featured in only 43 games for the Celtics in the 2020-21 regular season. He also featured in only three games against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

ICYMI. Celtics talked Kemba Walker trade with Spurs, and likely headed for split with veteran point guard this summer. https://t.co/t1n5RAdXzN pic.twitter.com/AsT7MeCUDp — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 10, 2021

Kemba Walker's departure will also bring some leeway to the Boston Celtics' salary cap. He is the highest-paid player on the team as his max contract will earn him $36 million next season.

Even though he is one of the most talented guards in the NBA, his low production and susceptibility to injury will be a liability for the Boston Celtics.

#2 Acquire a premier center (trade or free agency)

Tristan Thompson #13 of the Boston Celtics

Robert Williams was the Boston Celtics starter at the 5 after Daniel Theis' departure in the 2020-21 season. The youngster showed grit and athleticism but could not match up against elite centers like Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.

Robert Williams can be a 'hub' for the Boston Celtics -- if he stays healthyhttps://t.co/xDXurnkZZW — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) June 10, 2021

Although Williams has shown promise, the Celtics will need to secure the services of a premier center if they are looking to compete for the championship.

Tristan Thompson was dependable during his season premiere with the Boston Celtics. He came in with the much-needed experience for the position.

The Boston Celtics need to exploit free agency or trade to acquire an elite center. Although the Celtics have limited tradeable resources outside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, this is a move that should be given priority.

#3 Improve bench strength

Members of the Boston Celtics squad

One area in which the Boston Celtics struggled during the 2020-21 NBA season was bench productivity. The reserves struggled to make meaningful contributions throughout the season.

Squad depth is a crucial factor to consider when building a championship team. It is imperative to have players that can build on the momentum while the starters take a breather. The Boston Celtics have lacked that intensity from their bench, with most of the work left to the starting five.

The Boston Celtics need to exploit free agency and bring in players who will not be a burden salary-wise but can influence the game when given an opportunity.

