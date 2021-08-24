3 NBA Hall of Famers who almost played in the NFL

Multiple NBA stars have tried their hand at various sports, including American Football, during their time in college or high school. However, there are a few Hall of Famers who were on the brink of making history by playing in both the NBA and the NFL.

LeBron James was considered a top NFL prospect in the wide receiver/tight-end position during his high school days, but opted to focus on his basketball career instead. There are some other NBA stars who were more serious about making it in the NFL, though.

On that note, here are three of them who almost made it as NFL players as well:

#3 John Havlicek (Boston Celtics)

Standing 6' 5", Boston Celtics legend John Havlicek was included in the Cleveland Browns' training camp in 1962. He was drafted by both the Browns and the Celtics, but opted to make a career in the NBA instead.

Havlicek was a wide receiver by trade, and his career would have looked quite different had he opted to stick with playing for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL.

However, it is difficult to imagine he would have found more success while playing football. Havlicek was part of the famed Boston Celtics side that also featured the great Bill Russell and won eight NBA championships.

Havlicek was one of the first true swingmen in the NBA, as he played both the shooting guard and the small forward positions.

#2 Pat Riley (LA Lakers)

Fondly known as the Godfather, Pat Riley tasted success at every stage of his NBA career. He won an NBA championship as a player with the LA Lakers in 1972, which was followed by a successful stint as a coach with the same team later. He won titles with the Lakers and then with the Miami Heat as head coach; he also won rings while serving as a front office executive for the latter team.

It is a little-known fact that Pat Riley was also close to being an NFL player, as he was drafted as a wide receiver by the Dallas Cowboys in the 11th round of the 1967 NFL Draft. Riley opted to play for the San Diego Rockets in the NBA instead, who had drafted him as the seventh overall pick in the 1967 NBA draft.

#1 Allen Iverson (Philadelphia 76ers)

Allen Iverson could have plied his trade in the NFL.

Revered as one of the greatest shooting guards of all time, the 2001 NBA MVP winner was adept in playing both basketball and football during his high school days. During his junior year, Iverson was able to lead both teams to the Virginia State Championships, as well as earn the Associated Press High School Player of the Year award in both sports.

Iverson didn't declare for the NFL draft, but his prowess as a high school quarterback pointed towards the fact he could have been successful in the sport of American Football as well. His decision to play in the NBA paid dividends, as Iverson made the All-Star team 11 times, along with playing in the NBA finals and winning the scoring title on four occasions.

