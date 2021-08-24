Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James could average 30 points per game, says "he was always asked to do more than just score"

LA Lakers star LeBron James is revered as one of the greatest players of all time, and his biggest asset is considered his feel for the game and athleticism, which make him one of the most well-rounded players in the game.

However, what slips under the radar is his scoring prowess, which Undisputed host Shannon Sharpe duly pointed out on the latest episode of the popular talk show -

"He does have a point. Because LeBron is really never just focused on scoring. He was always asked to do more than just score."

Sharpe was referring to LeBron James' recent Instagram story post, which showed how his scoring is an underrated part of the game.

"If LeBron had taken as many shots as Jordan, he could've averaged 30 points for his career, there's no question in my mind."

LeBron James was the lead scorer for the LA Lakers last year, averaging 25 points on 51% shooting from the field and 36% from downtown.

The window to win a championship is closing on LeBron James and the LA Lakers

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

The LA Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the last few seasons by landing free agent forward LeBron James in the summer of 2018. James had a first season to forget, but then with Anthony Davis' arrival in 2019, the duo went on to win a championship for the LA Lakers in 2020.

.@ShannonSharpe on LeBron posting his scoring prowess on Instagram:



"If LeBron had taken as many shots as Jordan, he could've averaged 30 points for his career, there's no question in my mind." pic.twitter.com/H69rGdpeZX — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) August 23, 2021

Also Read: NBA Rumors: LA Lakers and Charlotte Hornets among 4 teams interested in Jeremy Lamb

However, to unite Davis with James, the LA Lakers mortgaged their future. The Lakers sent a package featuring a bunch of young players (Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart) and a plethora of picks to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis' services.

Now, it is safe to say that the window for the LA Lakers to win another championship is going to close soon considering LeBron James' age and Davis' ability to remain healthy.

Kobe Bryant had 12 seasons with 500-plus minutes and a scoring average of at least 25 points. LeBron James (17) is the only player with more. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) August 23, 2021

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will be up against various forces in the Western Conference this season, with the likes of LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, and Denver Nuggets all expected to make deep postseason runs.

The Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns were the no. 1 and 2 seeds last season, and are likely to do well this time around as well.

Also Read NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons could skip training camp if the Philadelphia 76ers don't trade him

Edited by Rohit Mishra