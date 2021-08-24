NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons could skip training camp if the Philadelphia 76ers don't trade him

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been the subject of multiple NBA trade rumors this offseason, and there is a likelihood of the Australian international parting ways with the franchise. Ringer's Paulo Uggetti revealed new details surrounding the subject recently:

"One scout I spoke to said they wouldn’t be surprised if Simmons considers not showing up to training camp if he hasn’t been traded."

Ben Simmons has been linked with the likes of the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs so far, and it will be intriguing to see who the defensive savant ends up joining.

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons' days with the Philadelphia 76ers are numbered, hence the franchise should start looking for an alternative

Uggetti's intel confirms the fact that Ben Simmons is close to leaving the Philadelphia 76ers, which means Daryl Morey and co. should start to prepare for life without him.

NBA trade rumors have linked the Eastern Conference heavyweights with a plethora of point guards, with the Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard being a notable name.

Trading Ben Simmons away for Damian Lillard makes the most sense for the Philadelphia 76ers, considering the deal has the potential to work out for all sides involved.

The 76ers have been on the lookout for a player who can create offense in the half-court for both himself and his teammates, and Lillard is the perfect option for them to do that.

On the other hand, Ben Simmons will become a leader on a project under a young head coach. Recently appointed coach Chauncey Billups will get his franchise superstar, while Lillard will have a brilliant shot at the NBA championship, which has eluded him all his career.

Ben Simmons had a terrible time with the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round, looking out of rhythm on the offensive side of the ball. His already poor shooting dipped even further as he shot historically badly from the charity stripe.

Damian Lillard will come in and solve the shooting issues while forming a two-man guard-big game between himself and Cameroonian sensation Joel Embiid. If Lillard does indeed arrive, the Philadelphia 76ers will have two MVP-level players on their roster.

