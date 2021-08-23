3 teams that should pursue JJ Redick in 2021 NBA free agency

Veteran shooting guard JJ Redick is still available in the 2021 NBA free agency, and going by his player profile, it is safe to say multiple NBA franchises should look to sign him. Redick last played for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2020-21 season, and is currently a free agent.

JJ Redick is a dead-eye shooter from the three-point range, as the diminutive guard has managed to knock down 41% of his attempts from behind the arc during his career. He also has a brilliant feel for the game through years of experience, and can be a valuable asset for a contender.

On that note, here's a look at three teams that should target JJ Redick in free agency:

#3 Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks during the 2021 NBA Finals - Game Six

After a successful season that saw them win the elusive Larry O'Brien championship, the Milwaukee Bucks will now enter the new campaign with an objective to retain the trophy. However, roster management is a key part of championship runs, and the Bucks are currently short of a three-point shooting threat off the bench.

The Bucks had to part ways with Bryn Forbes this offseason, who joined the San Antonio Spurs again after winning a ring. JJ Redick could be a suitable pick-up for them, as he will bring in similar qualities to Forbes, albeit on a discount. If a deal goes through, it will be Redick's second stint with the Bucks, as the first one came back during the 2012-13 season.

NBA free agents still available:



Paul Millsap

J.J. Redick

Avery Bradley

Demarcus Cousins

Jeff Teague

Denzel Valentine

Wesley Matthews

Frank Ntilikina

Dennis Smith Jr.

James Ennis III — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) August 22, 2021

#2 LA Lakers

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers - Game Six

The LA Lakers have been inarguably the most active team in the ongoing offseason, adding a slew of free agents and big-name point guard Russell Westbrook to their roster. The Lakers now have a team that can match up to the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets, but it looks like Rob Pelinka and co. are keen to make more additions in the 2021 NBA free agency.

The LA Lakers now have a decent group of three-point shooters after deals for Wayne Ellington, Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn went through. However, with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook sharing the ball, the Lakers won't complain if the front office signs another three-point specialist.

JJ Redick is a name they should look at, as he will provide them with three-point shooting and a valuable locker-room presence.

#1 Brooklyn Nets

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets - Game Five

JJ Redick spends his offseason in Brooklyn, New York, so the Nets should try to lure the veteran shooter to ply his trade for them.

Redick will be able to stay close to his family, and along with that, compete for a championship. Sometime back, Redick had revealed that he wants to be a contender, so the Nets could be an ideal destination for the player.

JJ Redick says he hopes to pick a team within the next 2-3 months, doesn’t plan to be in a training camp to start next season.



“I feel no rush to make any sort of decision on next season… I’ll join a team at some point this season & finish the year & try to go get a chip.” pic.twitter.com/mZuTwOrubw — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) August 15, 2021

The deal could work perfectly for the Brooklyn Nets as well, as they can only afford players with veteran minimum contracts now. They are deep into the luxury tax after signing Kevin Durant on an extension, and with Kyrie Irving and James Harden's long-term deals to follow.

JJ Redick had a slightly off year with Dallas last season, shooting 37% from downtown, but being in a competitive environment like Brooklyn's might bring out the best in him.

