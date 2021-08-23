"Gotta bring a championship to the Celtics" Jayson Tatum not satisfied with Olympic Gold medal

Jayson Tatum is touted as a Boston Celtics great, and rightly so, considering how well the young forward has played in the first few years in the NBA. Fresh off winning a gold medal with Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Tatum is now going to focus his attention on getting his first ring.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Tatum outlined his priorities, saying:

"It has to be at the top so far, but clearly gotta bring a championship to the Celtics. That’s first on the list."

Tatum's Boston Celtics had a poor end to their 2020-21 NBA campaign, as they were at the receiving end of a gentleman's sweep against the Brooklyn Nets. Both Tatum and the Celtics will look to go deeper into the postseason this time around, with their offseason activity pointing towards the same too.

Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics have been one of the busiest teams in the offseason

Jayson Tatum looks on during the Spain vs United States Men's Basketball game - Olympics: Day 11

The Boston Celtics recently signed backup center Robert Williams III to a 4-year, $ 54-million contract, potentially capping off a successful offseason. The Celtics have tied up the defensive-minded center on a long term deal, and will enter the 2021-22 campaign with all bases covered.

Happy for my dawg! https://t.co/bHRYfnR3PH — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 17, 2021

The Boston Celtics started their offseason in dramatic fashion, with Brad Stevens taking a front-office role and Ime Udoka being appointed as the new head coach. Stevens' first move was to get rid of Kemba Walker's contract in a trade that saw fan-favourite Al Horford make a return to the 17-time NBA champions.

That was followed by the additions of Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Kris Dunn and Bruno Fernando. Marcus Smart also signed an extension, so it is clear the Boston Celtics want to excel in the defensive side of the ball in the upcoming NBA 2021-22 season.

Are Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown the best under 25 aged duo in the NBA? pic.twitter.com/FWdp9toSYJ — NBA Central (@ThNBACentral) August 17, 2021

Adding the likes of Schroder and bringing in Enes Kanter also means the Boston Celtics now have enough offensive talent to surround Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with.

Tatum had a stellar 2020-21 season with the Celtics, averaging 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Tatum made the All-Star team for a second year running, and is now expected to have an even better campaign, especially considering the team the Boston Celtics have built around him.

You may also like: Top 5 international NBA prospects who could soon be drafted into the league.

Edited by Bhargav